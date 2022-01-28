I discussed time and its stranglehold on the human mind in my Dec. 16 column. Let’s revisit, shall we?
I started thinking of my high school days again while watching “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” which reminded me of my senior language arts class. Two years later, my memories of that class would contribute to my decision to switch majors from accounting to journalism. I decided if I was going to sit a desk, I was going to create something. And I’ve never looked back.
I think it’s important to reflect on those watershed moments in one’s life because otherwise we learn nothing from our past experiences. But being overly reflective, which I have been guilty of at times, leads to worry. What if I did this different, or that?
Eventually, I turned that reflective portion of my brain off and got back to the movie. My worry was that I’d overanalyze my choice of journalism in college, turn off the TV and just stare through the wall. Which has happened before.
So if I leave you with but one lesson, kids, let it be this — reflect in between long looks into the future. Don’t let the past gain on you.
This week’s movies are “The Royal Treatment,” “The Fallout” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
‘The Royal Treatment,’ (Netflix)
I spoke in my Dec. 16 review “Spider-Man: No Way Home” about movies that exist purely to give the audience cavities. Indeed, film audiences these days ask mostly for ice cream, and studios are happy to give it to them. “The Royal Treatment,” a minimally-madeover remake of the Cinderella story, fits that mold to a T. Laura Marano plays a hairdresser who gives a haircut to a fictional Lavanian prince (Mena Massoud), leading to an opportunity to work at the prince’s wedding. If I have to fill out the plot from there, I’m going to make myself nauseous. But if you enjoy romcoms and are just looking to pass the time, give it a shot. Netflix viewers apparently did to the tune of 42 million hours from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23. Mike’s mark: 31/100.
‘The Fallout,’ (HBO Max)
Nothing about “The Fallout” comes easy. The way the film treats its eminently topical subject matter — namely, what happens to survivors of school shootings after the TV cameras roll away — is very mature and thorough. No single performance stands out from the main cast, among them Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler and Shailene Woodley, because they all exceed expectation. What we see on the screen is a perfect team effort between the cast and first-feature director Megan Park, who also wrote the film, that refuses to let us stop thinking about how we approach school violence. Mike’s mark: 88/100.
‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ (Apple TV+)
Full disclosure: I think I was the only student in my senior language arts class that enjoyed the Scottish play. Shakespeare’s diction is, of course, Shakespeare’s diction, but even reading it at a time in my life when I mostly read Stephen King outside of classrooms, I knew I had something special in my hands. Which, I mean, at the age of 17, that’s maybe not as common as in other age brackets. Anyway, I can’t do much to sell you on Shakespeare if you don’t enjoy it already. All I can say is that Denzel Washington turns in possibly his best performance since “Training Day” in this film, which isn’t a remark on his latest movies but on the power he brings to Joel Coen’s masterful adaptation. So I suggest you give Disney+ the afternoon off and this a whirl. Mike’s mark: 92/100.
