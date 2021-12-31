I don’t have a year-end list for you guys since I didn’t have the time or resources to see a good sample of 2021’s films — especially “Licorice Pizza,” which is already racking up awards — but I do have a list for you nonetheless.
Jeffrey Hartley, Jorge Encinas and I got into it last week about our top 10 movies of all time in a conversation that started with Jorge expressing his contempt for “The Power of the Dog,” which I gave a 93/100 rating in my Dec. 16 column. It got me thinking — what are my 10 favorite movies?
Sharing is, of course, caring. And after considerable thought, I’ve narrowed 25 years of sitting in front of screens big and small down to an unordered list of 10 films alongside one frontrunner.
MIKE’S TOP 10 MOVIES FOREVER AND EVER
‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ (Hulu)
Given the film’s setting at a Hawaiian resort and its main characters’ Hollywood status, “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” runs the risk of being too unrelatable to be a decent romcom for you and me. But the chemistry between Jason Segel and Mila Kunis is infectious to the point of being irresistible. This is a film I can watch three times in one day without tiring.
‘Goon,’ (Amazon Prime)
It’s foulmouthed, raunchy and definitely pushes its R rating. It’s also insanely funny, eminently quotable and the best hockey movie since “Miracle.” Take note, there’s going to be a pattern here.
‘The Godfather,’ (fuboTV)
“Leave the gun. Take the cannoli.”
‘Network,’ (Email me if you want to borrow my copy)
I could spend a whole column on my love for “Network,” a wonderful critique of modern media written by Oscar-winner Paddy Chayefsky. Sidney Lumet behind the camera with William Holden, Peter Finch, Robert Duvall and Faye Dunaway in front of it. It doesn’t get much better.
‘Superbad,’ (Hulu)
The best high school movie of all time and the funniest film of the fiercely competitive ‘00s. Watch with your closest friends and you’ll be quoting it every 20 minutes for the rest of your life.
‘Uncut Gems,’ (Netflix)
Adam Sandler takes a dramatic turn as Manhattan jeweler and compulsive gambler Howard Ratner in this thriller, which still stands as my favorite film of the 2010s and, in multiple categories, one of the biggest Oscar snubs I’ve lived to see.
‘Blade Runner,’ (Netflix)
Sci-fi of the highest order with a nice nod to classic Hollywood noir. Most people might think of “Star Wars” when they think of science fiction, and with good reason, but I think “Blade Runner.” The human themes and in-camera effects are top notch and unlikely to be topped anytime soon.
‘Major League,’ (Amazon Prime)
Like I said, there’s going to be a pattern. If Charlie Sheen walking to the mound in the final game doesn’t give you goosebumps on first viewing, I can’t help you.
‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,’ (Paramount+)
Nothing to do with the fact that I’m in local media, it’s just so intensely hilarious that I have to include it in this list. I’ve held up “LOUD NOISES” and “I love lamp” signs at sporting events and been approached by fellow “Anchorman” fans every time. Easily Will Ferrell’s best work.
‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ (Hulu)
Jorge, Jeff and I also discussed which of Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy was the best. “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight” are excellent works, but “Rises” is playing a different ballgame altogether. The sheer scale of the film is unlike any other, and I always find myself not wanting it to end even after 165 minutes.
‘Slap Shot,’ (Hulu)
And leading the pack is the best hockey movie ever, best sports movie ever, top-10 comedy ever. Period. I won’t quote it in a newspaper, but just know I can throw out any line from this 1977 classic on demand. Plus, in my opinion, Paul Newman did pretty well for a guy doing much of his acting on ice skates.
Now for this week’s reviews. This week’s show and movies are “Sing 2,” “Letterkenny” and “Don’t Look Up.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
NEW RELEASES
‘Sing 2,’ (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
Again, I’m not a musical guy. “Sing 2” is charming and will be plenty of fun for young kids, but it’s more or less a soundtrack in search of a home. The cute animals will no doubt bring children running, parents in tow, especially with Christmas break still upon us. There’s nothing actively harmful about the film, it’s just... not quite there. I guess my problem with musicals is that song isn’t quite the best way to advance a plot, and there’s not much plot here to be advanced. Mike’s mark: 47/100.
‘Letterkenny,’ (Hulu)
No show has gone before where “Letterkenny” goes. The Canadian series about life in the (fictional) titular Ontario town has given its viewers plenty to laugh at over its first nine seasons, and season 10 is no different. I could go on about what awaits the viewer, the continuing hilarious wordplay gags and the much-needed return of Kaniehtiio Horn as Tanis, but, to quote Wayne, pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er. Also, keep an eye out for the hockey-centric spinoff, “Shoresy,” headed your way in 2022. Mike’s mark: 89/100.
‘Don’t Look Up,’ (Netflix)
There is satire and then there is satire. “Don’t Look Up” is the latter. All at once, it takes on our attitudes toward science, media and celebrity with the sharpest knife in director/writer Adam McKay’s drawer. Whatever message you take from this film, its stance on misinformation is second to none and should be taken note of by all. Funny where it has to be, serious when it has to be and taking a stand on when we need to be stern and when we need to laugh, this is one of McKay’s best films and certainly the one with the most powerful message. Mike’s mark: 84/100.
