I'd like to clear the air about the last "Mike at the Movies" introduction, in which I said, "What do Martin Scorsese and I have in common? Beyond our success, I mean. Read on to find out."
And to clear said air, I should note that Scorsese and I have something else in common besides a disdain for Marvel Studios. I don't know what it is, but I'm sure I'll find out when he buys my screenplay about being a young South Dakota journalist. "Capital City Blues," hopefully starring Jacob Tremblay as Mike Woodel, will someday squeeze its way into theaters unless Marvel cements a major caucus in Congress and passes a law requiring all movies to feature the tragic superhero background I lack. Cross your fingers, Pierre.
This week’s movies are “Snake Eyes,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Jolt.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
"Snake Eyes," (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
Henry Golding gives his all in this G.I. Joe origin story, but ultimately there isn't enough aspirin in the world to distract from the choppy camera work in the many, many fight scenes that serve as the film's backbone, spleen and brain, for that matter. The film barely even feels like a G.I. Joe film -- other than the trademark violence -- given the prolific use of shaky cam, instead settling for a late-2000s found footage feel that will have you asking yourself whatever happened to the cast of "Cloverfield." Golding should be given credit, though -- no doubt he had to get into excellent shape just to take all the (albeit fake) punches he absorbs throughout the film's runtime. Mike's mark: 49/100.
"Jungle Cruise," (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
Why Disney needed to cash in even further on its Jungle Cruise attraction by throwing a 127-minute film into the mix is beyond me, but here we are. The Rock, Emily Blunt and Jesse Plemons have bills, too, and hopefully they're able to pay off plenty of them given the no-doubt seven-to-eight-digit pay days they received to pretend Edgar Ramirez is intimidating enough to play a PG-13 mercenary. There's still plenty of fun for young kids and even parents to have along the way, just as there probably is on the actual attraction, which is probably increasingly out of financial reach for more American families each day. Thus, "Jungle Cruise" is a fitting substitute. Mike's mark: 65/100.
"Jolt," (Amazon Prime)
Despite a seemingly endless amount of energy emanating from well-cast star Kate Beckinsale, "Jolt" barely has the plot to stretch just 91 minutes and certainly doesn't have the cast to get through every scene with sufficient plot advancement. A much more fulfilling experience would be had by reserving 91 minutes at a smash room and breaking a bunch of plates, plus the sound would be a bit more enjoyable, too. Again, Beckinsale gives an entertaining performance that is almost worth the price of online admission, but the script she's handed is barely worth the trees it killed along the way. Mike's mark: 33/100.
