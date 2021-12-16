Look, I get it. I really do. Going back would be fun. We’re about to enter the third calendar year of a global pandemic. Russian troops are massed on the Ukrainian border. The Vikings currently have a 30 percent chance of making the playoffs going into Monday’s game in Chicago, per a New York Times estimate. Like you, I want to go back.
It’d be October 2013 every day if I had my choice. At the time, I played hockey four or five days a week, benched 210 and dated an All-Region soccer player. To say I don’t miss that time in my life, that I don’t sit at my desk thinking about it when Jorge Encinas is asking me when my deadline story is going to be in would be a bold-faced lie and nothing more.
Movies represent one of the few media through which we can turn back the clock. That’s why I watch “Superbad” or “Slap Shot” with my friends every time I return to northwestern Pennsylvania, to feel like it’s 2013 again.
We can’t go back, though. Time flies in one direction, as much as Marvel Studios hopes you’ll continue to suspend belief in that for increasingly long periods of time so they can take $10 or maybe $20 off you every couple of months. And though movies represent a nice little two-hour escape from real life, it’d be nice to see more of them that represent what life can actually be — little snapshots of human drama with morals and snappy dialogue and world-building that doesn’t rely on multiverses.
This is what movies should be. Not, to paraphrase Scorsese, theme parks of increasingly convincing CGI.
But then again, I turned 80 when I was about 12 and am seemingly the only person who thinks Chloé Zhao knocked it out of the park with “Eternals.” Here’s your reviews.
This week’s movies are “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Power of the Dog” and “A Christmas Story.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
True to form, going back does not make “Spider-Man: No Way Home” a good movie. The third film in the Tom Holland series is a follow-up to something in the neighborhood of five different films, all of which could’ve been left alone without interference and lived out fine retirements on the DVD shelves of millions.
Instead, the very thought to introduce new characters to challenge the audience is tossed aside and those aforementioned films (hint, hint) are sucked into the Marvel Cinematic Universe to keep the theater awash in cotton candy-flavored nostalgia for about 130 minutes, topped off with a bittersweet ending that still manages to feel empty.
Holland and Zendaya show infectious chemistry as usual, and Willem Dafoe shines in a return to his 2002 role as Norman Osborn. But once again, a Marvel screenplay falls short of finding any emotional, comedic or dramatic heft while carrying more prerequisites than Yale Med.
Speaking of the 2002 “Spider-Man,” go watch it again instead of this mess. Mike’s mark: 41/100.
‘The Power of the Dog,’ (Netflix)
In the back of my mind I know it’s all part of being an actor, but it is a little freaky that Benedict Cumberbatch is in 2021 a better Western actor than Clint Eastwood, at least judging from Eastwood’s role in this year’s “Cry Macho” and Cumberbatch’s in “The Power of the Dog.” But that’s exactly how I feel about this film starring Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons playing cowboy brothers in 1925 Montana.
Despite the all-star cast of Cumberbatch, Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee, the direction and screenwriting of Jane Campion is what really stands out here. Campion takes her native New Zealand and makes it look remarkably like Montana at the end of the American Frontier while coaxing performances from her actors that make the audience almost forget that they are watching a film. “The Power of the Dog” is already racking up the awards and should be watched closely if you plan to bet on Best Picture come March. Mike’s mark: 93/100.
‘A Christmas Story,’ (Hulu, HBO Max)
There’s a reason TBS doesn’t show a “Christmas with the Kranks” marathon on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day every year. Or “Jingle All the Way.” Or “Elf,” or “Miracle on 34th Street,” or “Die Hard” or “Scrooged.” And it’s because that slot is open only to the single greatest Christmas film in the land, which is and has been since 1983 “A Christmas Story.”
“Fra-jee-lee, it must be Italian” remains a common recitation around the Woodel household come Christmas time, as does “Not a finga.” There’s so many lines and scenes to make it the ultimate cult classic. Now go pop it in your DVD player or on your Hulu or HBO account. Tell ‘em Mike sent you. Mike’s mark: 96/100.
