You can catch the movies this week in the comfort of your own home on Netflix and Amazon Prime. I’m bringing you reviews on “Army of the Dead,” “Georgetown” and “The Woman in the Window.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
”Army of the Dead,” Netflix
I’ve long since forgiven Zack Snyder for what he did to 2009’s “Watchmen” movie and decided to go into his newest work with an open mind. Strike one. Instead of dialogue that doesn’t grate the inner ear, there’s blood. Instead of molding the characters around the larger plot, there’s blood and Snyder molding the larger plot around the characters (hello, zombies compassionate enough to be bribed), thus allowing a well-cast Dave Bautista and crew to continue mowing down the undead far longer than they should. That’s to be taken quite literally, given the film’s 148-minute runtime. Mike’s mark: 60/100.
”Georgetown,” Amazon Prime
In his directorial debut, Christoph Waltz takes macabre source material and turns a fascinating crime film that never claims to be truth — despite claiming basis from true events — and is better for it. Waltz takes the curious murder case of Washington socialite Viola Herms Drath and a tight screenplay from Pulitzer-winning playwright David Auburn and drives home a powerful story about power. Vanessa Redgrave is wonderful as Waltz’s decades-older wife and Annette Bening is even better as Redgrave’s suspicious daughter. Mike’s mark: 83/100.
”The Woman in the Window,” Netflix
As an avowed fan of “Rear Window,” I was intrigued by the possibility of “The Woman in the Window” bringing one of Hitchcock’s best films to life in the 21st century. I was therefore disappointed when the latter film instead became so obsessed with its own weirdness so fast that it became a slog just to get from one twist to the next. Amy Adams is perfectly cast for the role of the agoraphobic child psychologist lead, but she was unfortunately handed a script so full of itself that the pages hardly turn. Ultimately, a forgettable “thriller” that likely worked much better in its original form as a novel. Mike’s mark: 30/100.
