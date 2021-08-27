So the other day my compatriot, Scott Millard, tweeted, “What is everybody’s ideal movie theater seating spot? I’m a front row-middle guy.”
And of course the correct answer is the back row on the aisle, nearest to the theater door as you can get. You can see everything, don’t have to feel guilty about answering a text and won’t obstruct anyone’s view while headed to the bathroom. Also, if this information helps you find me back there during one of my future viewings at the State, feel free to say hi. I’ll be the bespectacled 6’1” leprechaun in the Hartford Whalers hat.
This week’s movies are “Candyman,” “Stillwater” and “Sweet Girl.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
”Candyman,” (Pierre’s State 1-2-3 theater)
I stood in front of my bathroom mirror for a good five minutes Thursday night trying to summon up the courage to say “candyman” five times. Thanks to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s performance and the genius writing of Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld and director Nia DaCosta, I didn’t. I just didn’t even want to chance it. “Candyman” may not be overly scary in the way that few, if any, fictional films are scary, but it still chills the audience from beginning to end and doesn’t need an endless stream of bodies to do so, though the casualty count doesn’t stay particularly low, either. All in all, be glad the State chose this as its R-rated fare for the end of August. It’ll likely hold up as one of the best horror films of 2021. Mike’s mark: 88/100.
”Stillwater,” (iTunes Store)
If you must make a film — and no one is saying you have to — either come up with an original story or find an angle on real events that makes a dramatic portrayal of said events relevant, please. This loose portrayal of the Amanda Knox case fails to find its own footing as it lurches between clichés surrounding Matt Damon’s Oklahoma oil worker character and the details of its own borrowed storyline. A straight rehash of the Knox case would’ve been more palatable, especially if Knox herself had signed off on it. But as it stands, “Stillwater” is a film in search of a purpose. Mike’s mark: 62/100.
”Sweet Girl,” (Netflix)
I love Pittsburgh. I love the Penguins, I love Pitt, I love Primanti Brothers. I love Mike Lange and believe August Wilson should be required reading in high school English classes even outside western Pennsylvania. Generally I love films shot in Pittsburgh and I love films set in Pittsburgh. That said, I did not like “Sweet Girl.” It’s almost inevitable that someone lured Jason Momoa into the action movie world, but it’s unfortunate that Momoa’s effort is thrown to the dogs for a plot twist of such little sense that it all but cans the rest of the 110-minute film. It’s good enough that Momoa is reaching for success outside of the DC Universe — his performance is well-done, under the circumstances. Hopefully next time he finds a script that doesn’t defy the laws of screenwriting for the sake of it. Mike’s mark: 44/100.
