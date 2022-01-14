Good morning, class. Today we’ll be discussing underdog sports movies.
Yes, this is due to another weeping episode at State Theatre. No, we won’t be discussing that.
Since “Rocky,” everyone with an available keyboard has taken a shot at the underdog genre with varying success. “Creed” got me so pumped up that I went for a three-mile run as soon as I left the theater. “Real Steel,” while loads of fun, didn’t.
As a hockey player, “Miracle” still stands as my favorite. The story of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team is one of the greatest in sports history with or without hint of fictionalization, to the point that “Miracle” still makes me misty after at least 20 viewings. And don’t get me started on Kurt Russell’s “great moments” speech.
So what’s your favorite underdog movie? Leave it in the comments or on Facebook, but make a case for it. I’m always down for a good sports-related cry.
This week’s movies are “American Underdog,” “The Tender Bar” and “Mother/Android.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
‘American Underdog,’ (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
“Rocky” has been done, yes. I get it. Even taking “American Underdog” on its own terms, this uplifting biopic of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner has issues — some obvious if mistimed dialogue, a jock-rock soundtrack and the unusually small numbers on the front of the St. Louis Rams’ uniforms, to name a few. But, you know what? Who cares? Warner’s journey from Iowa grocery stocker to the Arena Football League to the Greatest Show on Turf is an engaging story of human triumph. Go see it and let me know if it makes you cry. No lying. Mike’s mark: 84/100.
‘The Tender Bar,’ (Amazon Prime)
A perfect example of a film that loves itself so much that it exists purely for the sake of existing. That’s not to say George Clooney doesn’t do fine behind the camera, or Ben Affleck in front of it, or that J.R. Moehringer’s story need not have been turned into a moving picture. Indeed, as a work of drama aimed at adults, “The Tender Bar” should be right up my alley. But it isn’t. Instead, the film settles for sentimentality for the sake of sentimentality, nostalgia for the sake of nostalgia. Read Moehringer’s book instead. I haven’t, but odds are it’s better. Mike’s mark: 62/100.
‘Mother/Android,’ (Hulu)
The idea of a mother and father having to cross an apocalyptic landscape to save their baby is enough for a movie — why “Mother/Android” sees fit to add murderous robots to the mix is beyond me, and probably most of its viewers. Therefore, it appears that the screenplay for this film can’t help but get in the way of itself as it adds little to nothing to the android genre that was perfected by “Blade Runner” and need not be messed with for some time to come, at least until a screenwriter somewhere who hasn’t watched “I, Robot” north of 50 times decides to take a crack at it. Chloe Grace Moretz and Algee Smith turn in a fine performance as the protagonist couple, but you won’t be back for another round. Mike’s mark: 51/100.
