I didn't get to the movies this week. "Encanto" was on the agenda, but our First Annual Fine Arts Awards ceremony on Thursday night kept me from making it to State Theatre in time. Therefore, we shall make do with two of the longest-running comedies in the land: "South Park" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
I've been a "Always Sunny" fan dating back to late summer nights in high school when I would watch reruns of the show on Fox. It's had its ups and downs over the past 16 years, but kudos to Rob McElhenney and Co. for, as of this week, holding the title of longest-running live-action sitcom in U.S. television history. This Pennsylvanian salutes you from the other side of the Susquehanna.
On that note -- let's see if this makes the editorial cut -- if State could bring "Licorice Pizza" to town sometime after its wide release on Christmas Day, that will be all I need for the holidays. I'll just leave that there.
This week’s movie and shows are “South Park: Post Covid,” "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Bruised." Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
'South Park: Post Covid,' (Paramount+)
You'd think with years of practice creating 22-minute episodes inside the space of a week, a $900 million deal in their back pockets and all the material in the world, Trey Parker and Matt Stone would be able to muster up a sensible satire of the past year. Yet it's truly hard to overstate how unfunny "South Park: Post Covid" is, especially given how far Parker and Stone reach for every potential laugh.
All in all, what you get here is little more than an endless parade of flat "the future is woke" jokes and callbacks to old gags -- the death of Kenny McCormick is a major plot point -- punctuated by stolen "Blade Runner" gadgets. If this 58-minute milquetoast is indicative of what Parker and Stone have left in the tank, God help "South Park" fans with the next few seasons Comedy Central has them signed up for. Mike's mark: 7/100.
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia,' Season 15 premiere (FX on Hulu)
It is my firm Western Pennsylvanian opinion that Philadelphia has done two things better than Pittsburgh to date -- producing Dawn Staley and "Always Sunny." The season 15 premiere, titled "2020: A Year in Review," picks up all the slack allowed by "South Park: Post Covid" and expertly satirizes one of the most eventful years on record by intersecting the Gang with PPP loans, democracy and Rudy Giuliani while still making you laugh out loud. Any washing out of your ears post-"Post Covid" viewing should be done here. If the "Goodfellas"-inspired bit on Frank's improvised beauty salon doesn't make you laugh, head down to Avera for a funny-bone evaluation. Mike's mark: 91/100.
'Bruised,' (Netflix)
Halle Berry's directorial debut is a straight sports drama set in Newark, New Jersey about a former mixed martial arts fighter quite literally fighting to regain her former glory. You can see from the very beginning that Berry gives it her all both in front of and behind the camera, to the point that production at one point stopped due to her being injured. But the heart that she shows isn't reflected in the screenplay, which could say quite a bit about Newark or MMA if it wanted to but instead settles for a string of narrative devices that "Million Dollar Baby" long ago used with much better aim. There's entertainment to be had with "Bruised," but you won't likely be back for a second viewing. Mike's mark: 58/100.
