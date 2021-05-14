The Capital Journal is now bringing you movie reviews every Saturday. Some you can watch from the comfort of the couch and others in the theater. Either way, reviews come straight from the Capital Journal staff.
With apparent permission and even encouragement from my editor and publisher, I, reporter Mike Woodel, now have an outlet to moan about the state of motion pictures.
This week’s movies are “Silo,” “Wrath of Man” and “Monster.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
”Silo,” State 123 Pierre Theatre
You’d think a film starring thousands of bushels of corn as a main character would be able to go big. Unfortunately, “Silo” settles at every turn, with minimal characters acting out a one-trick pony of a plot – grain entrapment occurs, chaos ensues – inside an anemic run-time of 76 minutes that still manages to seem overlong as the film is barely glued together by melodramatic monologues about life on the farm. The film’s website includes a rave review from the Kentucky agriculture commissioner and with good reason: taking the film at face value is a good reminder that the work of farmers is not done with mere toys. Maybe the film is better taken as a straight PSA that agricultural work is best done by those who’ll take it seriously, and no doubt it was marketed that way – alongside more metropolitan Brookings and Watertown, the film is also playing in Wagner, Milbank and Platte. But as entertainment, “Silo” is best left in the back 40. Mike’s mark: 51/100.
”Wrath of Man,” State 123 Pierre Theatre
Godard is widely quoted as having said films need not necessarily put beginning, middle and end in that order, while Mamet is directly quoted in an ad for an online writing course as saying said formula is “why French movies are so effing boring.” Halfheartedly following Godard’s advice while still leaving the end at the end is how director/writer/producer Guy Ritchie manages to make “Wrath of Man,” which could coast along as one of Jason Statham’s better — if still formulaic — movies, a convoluted group of short films about an unusually unlucky Los Angeles armored car business. The film’s rising action veers between childish and obvious locker room talk before the middle two acts take on the unenviable job of heading back in time to spoon-feed the prologue and opening act to the audience, thus forgetting to assign the task of advancing the actual plot before Statham returns in the final act after a good 20-25 minutes of absence from his own starring role. Plenty of improbable action pushes “Wrath of Man” out of boring territory, but it doesn’t get much further. Mike’s mark: 60/100.
”Monster,” Netflix
To be perfectly cliché, every so often a film comes along that reminds me why I love going to the movies so much. One of the few drawbacks of “Monster” is that it is not playing at State 123, but must be enjoyed in the lesser, if cheaper, confines of one’s home. Nevertheless, “Monster” is a dark but wonderfully arranged look at the life of a young Black man – if you call 17 manhood – as his promising future as a filmmaker begins to fade with a grand misunderstanding that leads to his being charged with murder in present-day Harlem. Screenwriters Radha Blank, Cole Wiley and Janece Shaffer expertly switch between the lives of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a heartrending performance) the student and Steve Harmon the inmate as the film’s courtroom drama draws to a noble conclusion. Director Anthony Mandler could take more care to draw on the high-powered performances of Jeffrey Wright and Jennifer Hudson as Steve’s parents, but overall, this is a film that should not soon be forgotten. Mike’s mark: 92/100.
