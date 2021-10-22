We’re going to switch things up this week with Halloween fast approaching and delve into two of my favorite “scary” movies, one notoriously scary and the other more satiric than frightening — John Carpenter’s 1982 classic “The Thing” and the 2012 horror comedy “The Cabin in the Woods.” I’ll still be bringing you a certain Arrakis-set blockbuster to start, but then we’ll take a couple trips down Memory Lane that I hope you’ll enjoy.
Before we get there, though, the unlikely story of a boy and his tentacled dog.
How I came to enjoy “The Thing” is... weird. Weirder than the film itself. It started in 2012 when I was reading Boston.com’s list of the scariest movies of all time while goofing off in a high school computer class. “The Thing” topped the 50-film list. Having never heard of it, I had to investigate.
A check of the photo gallery of film’s IMDb page didn’t send me screaming for the exits, so I started to think, “Hey, I could probably watch this movie.” I marveled at Kurt Russell’s beard. I stared for minutes on end at the spider-legged head formerly attached to Charles Hallahan’s shoulders, able to not because I didn’t find it frightening but because I didn’t know what exactly I was looking at.
It was cool. Then I went on to my next class. Life went on. But like “Blade Runner,” I couldn’t get “The Thing” out of my mind. I thought about it every day.
Weeks later I pulled up YouTube and cued up Ennio Morricone’s theme to the film, and it happened.
Next to the video, at the top of the suggested videos list, was the film’s chest defibrillation scene, in which Richard Dysart attempts to revive Hallahan’s character, who is seemingly in cardiac arrest. Fans of the film know exactly what happens next.
In the thumbnail was the Thing that catapults out of Hallahan’s chest onto the infirmary ceiling. A freaky, giraffe-necked being with tiny legs and the angriest grimace you have ever seen, to the point of causing late-night terror in young kids and adults alike since the early VHS era.
I closed my Internet browser in a flash, as if the creature in the thumbnail was squeezing its way through my computer monitor. Then I ran upstairs to my weight bench.
As I laid down to do a set of bench presses, I picked my head up to stare down the attic hall, making sure the Thing wasn’t on its way up the stairs to get me — 16 years old and checking under the bed for monsters.
I didn’t even glance at the IMDb page for years after. Slowly, in college, I eased back into it. I watched the trailer for the ill-received 2011 prequel, then the prequel itself. Then I read a book with pictures of all the creatures from the 1982 film in it.
Finally, one night late in 2019, I rented the film on iTunes and watched it end-to-end. It was riveting, and my full review can be read below. If there’s a lesson to be learned here, things (tee-hee) are often not as scary as they seem.
This week’s movies are “Dune,” “The Thing (1982),” and “The Cabin in the Woods.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
‘Dune,’ (Pierre 123 State Theatre, HBO Max)
I wasn’t sure quite what to expect going into Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic, especially since my attempts to read the book in the past have come up short. But Villeneuve does an excellent job covering what is apparently the first part of the book, helped along by a great performance from Timothée Chalamet, whose Paul Atreides should absolutely eclipse the performance put up by Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of the book. All anchored by outstanding visuals in a variety of locations — Norway, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates — and a moving score by Hans Zimmer, this “Dune” should stand as the definitive film version when all is said and done.
Bottom line: worth the price of admission — or your HBO Max subscription. And much, much easier to stomach than Lynch’s version. Mike’s mark: 89/100.
‘The Thing (1982),’ (Hulu with Starz add-on)
Capital Journal Publisher Jeffrey Hartley told me he’s only been able to watch Carpenter’s opus once, partially because of the scene with Hallahan’s head. It’s true that all the guts can get in the way of the story — and there are a lot of guts, to the point that Carpenter probably toned down the use of stage blood to avoid an “X” rating — but how can you beat the movie’s story? It’s the perfect mystery — a shapeshifting alien that infects and then creates a perfect copy of its host attempts sabotage at an isolated Antarctic research base in order to assimilate the entire world. Spare me your massacres of teens at sleepaway camps. What’s scarier than the end of humanity?
No one performance particularly stands out, though Keith David plays Childs to a fine tune in one of his first movie roles and Russell makes helicopter pilot MacReady seem much older and wiser than the 31 years Russell had under his belt when the film was released. Don’t get me wrong, though — Rob Bottin and Stan Winston’s special effects are ultimately what make this film, and what make the 2011 CGI-laden prequel less of one. Mike’s mark: 92/100.
‘The Cabin in the Woods,’ (Peacock)
The cabin in the woods trope has been old and dried up longer than any other save maybe inviting two dates to the same social occasion — or casino night, for you fans of “The Office” out there. “The Cabin in the Woods,” meanwhile, takes its trope and turns it back on the audience — five college students adjourn to a, well, cabin in the woods that is secretly controlled by a group of engineers who use drugs to rev up the students’ libido and reduce their ability to make smart decisions. We gradually learn that the engineers must make sure the teens are attacked and killed by any one of a wide variety of horror movie antagonists — zombies, etc. — summoned by the cabin’s artifacts as part of an ancient ritual to keep the world from being destroyed.
While not terribly funny for a horror comedy, the situation “The Cabin in the Woods” puts its heroes in is excellent satire. Indeed, mind-altering drugs seem to be the only explanation that some horror film victims undertake the actions they do, amirite? The monsters dreamed up for the movie aren’t terribly scary and the gore isn’t terribly, uh, gory, but the point it gets across is more than worth your while. Mike’s mark: 87/100.
