I don’t do horror movies for two reasons: They’re either not scary or they are scary enough to force me to space out clips of it over a span of several years — as John Carpenter’s “The Thing” did. This week, however, I took a chance on the latest installment of “The Conjuring,” starring Pittsburgh’s — or at least Carnegie Mellon’s — favorite son, Patrick Wilson. Though it appeared at Pierre 123 State Theatre, it left the local big screen by the time you read this.
This week’s movies are “F9,” “No Sudden Move” and “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
”F9,” (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
You’d think a film franchise with “Fast” in the name would want to keep speed in mind when pacing out its scenes. Not so with “F9,” which takes “Fast and Furious” somewhere it’s never been before: the right lane, going 45 in a 70, left blinker flashing with abandon. The film takes a healthy chunk of its opening hour just to establish that franchise hero Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) has a brother (John Cena) and that — get ready for this — brothers sometimes develop a rivalry. Don’t worry about needing time to absorb that; by the time the film is 60 minutes in, 85 still remain. The latter half is the movie’s strongest, when the franchise’s physics-defying — if, by now, formulaic — fun comes into better effect. But, and I can’t believe I’m saying this about a film with a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero, less would have been much, much more for “F9.” Mike’s mark: 62/100.
”No Sudden Move,” (HBO Max)
Steven Soderbergh is, to date, the WBA, WBC and The Ring titleholder when it comes to crime films, so it should surprise no one that his latest entry, a Detroit, 1954-set escapade layered like a good cake, is an utter delight. Cast brilliantly with Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro running point, “No Sudden Move” marks the 2021 return of movies for adults, with no rocket cars, cartoon mice or infants inexplicably placed in charge of an entire company in sight. Two parts “Fargo,” one “Blue Collar,” and “No Sudden Move” is a cocktail of sharp writing and precise acting that could yet go down as one of the best films of 2021. Mike’s mark: 92/100.
”The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” (HBO Max)
Being a serial avoider of scary movies, I looked into other reviews when researching what I’ll refer to as “Conjuring 3” to avoid subtitle overload. To wit, Carlos Aguilar of TheWrap names the opening exorcism scene as “the scariest part of the supernatural saga to date.” If the few minutes of ho-hum CGI stretching young David’s (Julian Hilliard) face is the scariest stunt the franchise can offer up — and it was, indeed, the scariest portion of “Conjuring 3” — American horror cinema is in deep, deep trouble. Put simply, “Conjuring 3” is not scary. The film could pass itself off as a much finer paranormal thriller if it leaned more on its real-life source material and dispensed with the two-a-minute jump scare attempts that become more annoying than frightful within minutes of the film’s opening. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga each deliver good performances as husband-and-wife demon-fighting duo Ed and Lorraine Warren, but the rest of “Conjuring 3” should be compelled by the power of Christ back to development hell where it belongs. Mike’s mark: 45/100.
