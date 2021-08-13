I grew up in Pennsylvania, a state that has a Native American population of just 12,000, according to the National Park Service.
For scale, that’s barely more than the population of the Rosebud reservation and its trust lands, according to a 2015-19 American Community Survey estimate. For further scale, Pennsylvania tallied about 13 million people in the 2020 Census to South Dakota’s 886,000 and change.
My point is I loved the first two episodes of “Reservation Dogs.” I can’t stress that enough. The show is moving, funny and highly entertaining all at once. The reason I reviewed it here is to get the word out to those of you who read my reviews that Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi have one of the most original television shows since “Atlanta” on their hands.
That said, my review is from my perspective. I didn’t know any Native Americans when I was growing up or attending college. I didn’t even live in a state with a federally recognized tribe until I was 18 and moved to South Carolina, which only has one.
My point is, you should seek out Native reviews of this show to get an idea of how good it truly is. Start with Vincent Schilling of Indian Country Today, who wrote a glowing review of the series and one that puts that fact in much better words than I could ever muster up.
This week’s show and movies are “Reservation Dogs,” “Val” and “Free Guy.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
”Reservation Dogs,” (FX on Hulu)
The likes of “Atlanta” and the first season of “True Detective” have given me a taste for hyperlocal television. That is, TV that takes a corner of the world I’m unfamiliar with, such as the Atlanta metro or southwestern Louisiana, and makes it a character in its own story. Such is “Reservation Dogs.”
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis and Lane Factor are beyond excellent as the titular quartet of Oklahoma teens seeking a better life in California, but the fact that Harjo and Waititi used the Sooner State as a backdrop instead of shooting on faceless Los Angeles soundstages makes the show just that much better. Funnier than all but a few comedies and deeper than most dramas, “Reservation Dogs” is guaranteed to become one of your new favorites. Mike’s mark: 95/100.
”Val,” (Amazon Prime)
The beauty of “Val” is not necessarily found in the rasp that remains of Val Kilmer’s voice, though we know immediately that the rasp means Kilmer — now cancer-free — has more days under his belt than yet to come. It is not necessarily found in the relationship with his son, Jack, who narrates much of the film, though the bond between father and son is heart-wrenching at many points throughout. The beauty of “Val” is that Kilmer has taken an individual — himself — so extraordinary in skill and trade and made them seem so ordinary and susceptible to the whims of fate that we see him in ourselves.
This journey from his childhood through the peak of his stardom in the 1980s and early 1990s through his relative solitude today cannot be missed. To err is human, but to miss this brilliant documentary intentionally should be a crime. Mike’s mark: 88/100.
”Free Guy,” (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
“Free Guy” isn’t going to win any major awards. It’s not going to solve the Delta variant. It probably isn’t even going to appear on many year-end top 10’s. But holy cow, what fun.
I didn’t even know I was going to be seeing it until I missed the last State Theatre showing of “The Forever Purge” on Thursday afternoon, and praise be. A funny, quirky, edge-of-your-seat thriller taking a cyber-escapist page from “Ready Player One,” which shares screenwriter Zak Penn.
“Free Guy” is the lively blockbuster we need right now, easily checkmating another “Purge” title intentionally drenched in blood and dread. As an unwitting background character in a crime-ridden MMORPG — a massively multiplayer online role-playing game — Ryan Reynolds is in on the fun in the same manner that made us love “Deadpool” to the tune of three-quarters of a billion dollars. Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”) is much more than the trophy love interest, faultlessly playing a coder who is out to claim her place in the real-world game market.
Come on now, Pierre. Show some restraint and postpone your sixth viewing of “The Suicide Squad.” Give “Free Guy” its day. Mike’s mark: 90/100.
