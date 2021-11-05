I personally love Rotten Tomatoes. That's the website, not the decaying fruit, of course.
As an aggregator of film reviews, the site spits out a percentage of positive reviews from its bank of critics to give the potential moviegoer an idea of what they're facing before they buy tickets. There are times it is right on the money when it comes to films that could easily be overlooked. "Free Guy" (Certified Fresh, 80%) is a good example. "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" (Certified Fresh, 83%) is another.
Then there are times that Rotten Tomatoes, and thus, critics, are dead wrong. "Empire Records" (Rotten, 31%). "A Knight's Tale" (Rotten, 59%). "National Treasure" (Rotten, 46%). I mean, check out the site's page for "The Godfather" (Certified Fresh, 97%). How far did they have to dig to find the small handful negative reviews necessary to topple "The Godfather" from the gilded 100% perch?
This week, I have beef with Rotten Tomatoes that goes far beyond my disdain for its rating of Coppola's magnum opus. Which means I have beef with film critics everywhere.
"Eternals," as of 10:32 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2021, holds a 51 percent "Rotten" rating.
"Eternals" is far and away the best movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and could easily hold its own among the best films of 2021.
Don't believe me? Head on down to Pierre State 123 this weekend and give it a whirl. Chloé Zhao is one of the best directors in the game right now, and the fact that her first foray into the superhero genre is being sidelined by critics because it isn't the chewy, sugary archetype of a Marvel movie is bunk.
This week’s movies are “Eternals,” “Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
'Eternals,' (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
Zhao has made the "Watchmen" -- that is the legendary comic, not the lesser 2009 adaptation -- of Marvel movies in this daring film. At first, I was disappointed that the Oscar winner, who so expertly painted "The Rider" and "Nomadland" across the wanting cinematic canvas of South Dakota -- which receives a nod in "Eternals" -- was headed Marvel's way.
My disappointment was totally unwarranted. The screenwriting team of Zhao, Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Kaz Firpo have found a winning formula for superhero movies, and it is this -- ignore the formula. Write a complete, human-themed story with a beginning, middle and end.
"Eternals" ends up jumping from place to place to allow for initial characterization, which leads inevitably to a heavy dose of green screen, but the characters it weaves, especially Gemma Chan's Sersi and Angelina Jolie's Thena, are more than empathetic enough to keep the story from lagging. More than that, the film just oozes humanity among its superhuman characters, displaying them as loving, caring beings faced with a problem that goes well beyond Marvel's far more common good vs. evil -- that is, the good of many vs. the good of few.
Send Marvel the right message. Turn out for "Eternals." Mike's mark: 94/100.
'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,' (Paramount+)
To be clear, there are decent found footage movies out there. "Cloverfield" will always be a favorite of mine despite its over-the-top camera antics and "Chronicle," though largely forgotten today, represented a unique way of portraying straight drama without any horror elements at all.
"Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" is not one of those decent found footage movies. "Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin" feels like a seventh-grade project you and your friends filmed over a Saturday afternoon for language arts class, and you got a D on it to boot.
"Paranormal Activity," the original film in the series, scared people because it was something they had never seen before -- a horror mockumentary. But now that the market has been flooded, it's far too late for "Next of Kin" to squeeze water from the found footage rock. Thus, you end up with a film that is about as scary as an hour and a half of Elmo squeezing actual rocks.
The film at least finds a unique angle in its presentation as a documentary about a young woman finding her long lost relatives amidst an Amish community. But that is where the ingenuity of this film ends and found footage tropes begin to take hold. Mike's mark: 19/100.
'The Eyes of Tammy Faye,' (Amazon Prime)
I've been fascinated with 1980s televangelism ever since picking up a biography of Jerry Falwell as a college freshman. The seismic shift in Christianity the Reagan era brought is just enthralling to me, from the perspective of someone raised in an Assemblies of God church that had the local NBC affiliate's cameras rolling in the sanctuary every Sunday morning.
That reason is why I made a last-minute substitution for this week's Mike at the Movies and watched "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," a September release from Searchlight Pictures on the scandal that brought down Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker's PTL ministry. The film follows Tammy Faye from her childhood in Minnesota through the birth of the PTL network and its final, turbulent years in the Charlotte area.
Jessica Chastain's lead performance is electric, erasing any indication that we are watching an actress doing a Tammy Faye impression. She appears to be Bakker herself giving us a two-hour glimpse at her life amid her husband's sexual and financial impropriety. Her performance alone is well worth the price of admission.
The film does lag in places, spending too much time on some parts while glossing over others, especially the particulars of the Heritage USA theme park. But if you're new to the history of the PTL scandal and are looking for a place to start, this is the ticket. Mike's mark: 78/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.