I'll own up to it. Movies make me cry.
"Field of Dreams" is everyone's go-to tearjerker, and with good reason. Being a former hockey player, "Miracle" is the one that gets me going the easiest. The end of "Looper" got me right between the eyes once upon a time.
The other night, though, at State Theatre, I wept during a showing of "Clifford the Big Red Dog." Once you stop laughing, I promise I have a good reason.
Having nieces and nephews has made me sensitive to films and television with young children, even young animals, in any kind of peril. I even wince hearing babies cry; it doesn't annoy me, just make me wish I could help. But it still wasn't the scene where Clifford is separated from his mother that got me going.
It was you, Jax.
Jax is my parents' Pit bull/Labrador Retriever/Beagle/Basset Hound/Boxer mix. What does he look like, you ask? Adorable.
A rescue as a puppy, he originally lived with my brother before a long-term stay with my parents led to him living with them full-time. In a period where I moved home, Jax was an eternal comfort.
One night, I lied curled up in the midst of a panic attack. It was just me and Jax in the house, and he knew what to do. He lied next to me and placed his paw on my hand to let me know everything was alright.
I cried that time, too.
That was what got me while watching "Clifford," though. I haven't seen Jax since moving to South Dakota in March, though he made the trip up so I could say goodbye.
And the other night as I watched Darby Camp's Emily Elizabeth cuddling a baby Clifford, all I could think of was the comfort that pets, especially dogs, can offer to people in need of it.
Jax, I love you, buddy. Be good for Mom and Dad.
This week’s movie and shows are “Red Notice,” "Antlers" and “Clifford the Big Red Dog.” Warning: As with the vastly superior Millard at the Movies, these reviews contain minor plot spoilers.
'Red Notice,' (Netflix)
Money does not a movie make. Placing a $200 million price tag on "Red Notice," alongside an all-star starring cast of Gal Gadot, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, Netflix obviously figured they had a winner, and probably they were right as far as profit is concerned. But as far as cinematic quality is concerned? Oh boy. The film plays the short con, looking not to place itself permanently into your mind for years to come as one of your favorites, but just to get you through to the next of unending heist movie clichés and pieces of banter wooden enough to build a shed with. Do yourself a favor and just watch "Ocean's Eleven" for the umpteenth time instead. Mike's mark: 49/100.
'Antlers,' (left Pierre 123 State Theatre this week)
I never saw any of "Felicity," but Keri Russell has long been one of my favorite actresses off the back of "The Americans" alone. Guillermo del Toro, who produced "Antlers," is another favorite. I loved Jesse Plemons in "Fargo" and "Judas and the Black Messiah." All the pieces seemed to be coming together with "Antlers." But the movie strives so hard for complete and utter darkness that it almost become laughable; director Scott Cooper's prior pursuits in feature film include Whitey Bulger biopic "Black Mass" and the sensational but unbelievably bleak "Crazy Heart." And in its pursuit for darkness, it gives rise to and then discards themes that could easily make for a more satisfying film. On the bright side, there isn't a logjam of bodies piling up before the camera, meaning the film tries to scare you the old-fashioned way instead of with unending blood and guts. For this, I give points. Good work, "Antlers." Mike's mark: 68/100.
'Clifford the Big Red Dog,' (Pierre 123 State Theatre)
I've been a Clifford fan dating back to the days of the PBS Kids series, so when Scott Millard put in our newsletter that we'd be reviewing "Clifford," I didn't want to disappoint. Unfortunately, this movie, much in the same vein as "Garfield: The Movie" before it, tries to be all things to everyone. It leans too hard into jokes for the 13-to-18-year-olds who are unlikely to have bought tickets in the first place, and angles its plot over the heads of the 5-to-8-year-olds who it should be aiming to please. Darby Camp is charming as Emily Elizabeth, but her performance is partially drowned out by the annoying antics of her irresponsible Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall). Bottom line: Will kids enjoy it, especially if they've been raised on the books and TV series? Certainly. But "Clifford," in trying to please everyone, misses any and all older audience members. Mike's mark: 63/100.
