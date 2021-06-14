The picture banners mounted on street lamp posts along South Pierre Street and the 100-block of West Dakota Avenue honor active duty military personnel from the Pierre area. And Fort Pierre’s American Legion Post 20 members added six more during a color guard ceremony on Friday.
The banners are part of the ongoing Active Duty Banner Program and the Friday ceremony came with Legion members honoring family and service members with plaques.
Post Commander Kim Hallock led the color guard — Larry Manke, Robert Carrico, Justin Barry, Eugene Collett III and Sam Johnson — who showed up in full dress with black slacks, ties, shoes, Legion caps and white shirts.
Friday’s six additions up the count to 33 current military banners. Hallock said if a banner becomes tattered, it will be replaced. Local businesses, groups and organizations sponsor the banners for $100 to hang for a year. And, the banners can be hung for $100 for another year, as long as the person pictured on the banner is active duty. Once a banner is taken down, it is presented to the family.
Clutching the newly presented plaque, Tina Adamson said she heard about the program from the mother of her son’s best friend. Adamson’s son, Trevor, is in the U.S. Marine Corps and his best friend is serving in the U.S. Air Force.
Raynard Howe said is son, Daniel, is currently in Camp Pendleton serving in the Marines. Raynard made a point of saying his son will be back June 30 for a 10-day leave. The Howe’s learned more about the banner program after seeing the current banners.
Pat Burger learned about the program through the Capital Journal. Burger’s son, Mark Patrick, is currently on drills in Chamberland with a National Guard unit out of Sioux Falls.
LeRoy Carroll received the plaque for his son, Devyn Carroll, U.S. Army, who returned to Fort Bliss in Texas last week after a one-year tour in United Arab Emirates. The family saw the banners, and found out more by contacting the American Legion.
Parents Shaun and Kimberly Jensen and younger brother Coltan received the plaque for Guardsman Thomas Jensen. Thomas spent time in Germany as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
“Now is he back, at least until he volunteers again,” Shaun said. “It’s an awesome program.”
Hallock said Vickie Samuelson, a Pierre resident and the mother to Marine Lance Cpl. Brett David Samuelson, brought the nationwide program to his attention. He said a lot of communities do it.
The original idea for the banners was first brought before the Fort Pierre City Council and the Pierre City Council in late 2016. Hallock said the banners, featuring the names and faces of area servicemen and women, are placed on city-owned light poles in Pierre, and hung on The Fort in Fort Pierre.
The program is supported by both American Legion Post 20 in Fort Pierre and American Legion Post 8 in Pierre, Hallock said. Active duty personnel are honored, as well as the Guard and Reserves. For more information, call Legion members, or Samuelson at 605-224-1549.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.