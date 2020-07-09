The Militiamen Poker Run on July 18 is donating all raised funds to the family of Chief Deputy Lee Weber, who is presumed deceased after a drowning incident near Pierre.
“This one hits close to home, and we are hoping for a record turnout in honor of Lee,” said TaraJo Deuter, wife of a member of the River Bottom Militiamen Motorcycle Club, a Veteran and First Responder motorcycle organization.
“He was a respected officer and service member, who had a strong influence on his family and the community. We are hoping for a record turn out this year. Please come check it out and support Officer Weber’s family,” said Deuter.
Registration for the ride is at the Long Branch in Pierre from 9-11:15 a.m., with departure at 11:30 a.m.. The ride concludes at Grey Goose Store and Social Club north of Pierre around 5 p.m. There is a silent auction, as well as raffle items. Motorcycles and other vehicles are welcome. Non-participants of the ride may purchase a poker hand during the signup time. Poker hands are $20 per hand, $10 per passenger hand, and $10 for an extra hand. Hands will be drawn at the Grey Goose Store and Social Club when the ride ends after 5 p.m. For more information, call 605-645-6379 or 605-295-3169.
