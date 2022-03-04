With a very busy week in the sports schedule taking up much of my time, I was only able to watch two movies and one episode of a television series this week. Before I tell you what I watched, I’d like to welcome my editor Jorge Encinas to the movie review game. He did great with his reviews last week.
This week’s reviews are for “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” 2022, “Marry Me” and “Reacher.” Mild spoilers may be at hand.
‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ (2022) (Netflix)
I’ve known about this installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise for a couple years now. As an avid consumer of Barstool Sports and Hard Factor News, I’m well aware that Pat Cassidy, a member of Hard Factor, is a producer for this movie. Knowing how hard he worked, I wanted to give this movie a shot. It features much more gore than the 1974 original, but it also features modern day technology and themes that weren’t present in earlier entries in the franchise. Social media plays a factor in this, as does racism involving the Confederate flag. It does have a couple of jump scares, and the acting is what you would expect in a horror movie. However, I enjoyed it quite a bit.
Scotty’s Score: 75/100.
‘Marry Me’ (Peacock)
I’m a big Owen Wilson fan. I also like Jennifer Lopez’s music a little bit. Both are present in this movie, which features Lopez as a singer who writes a song about marrying her fellow singing boyfriend. As fate would have it, the boyfriend cheats on her, so she marries the first man (Wilson) that she sees…kinda. How legal the marriage is isn’t really clear. The movie is very cheesy, and is what you’d expect it to be. You know how this movie is going to end before it begins. The early part of the soundtrack isn’t great, and I’m not a fan of the “Marry Me” song at all. However, “On My Way” is a pretty good song. Sarah Silverman steals the show in a supporting role. However, if you feel like you should skip this, you probably can.
Scotty’s Score: 59/100.
‘Reacher’ (Amazon Prime)
This television series was recommended to me by many people, but firstly by Yankton’s Mike Krajewski. It stars Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher, the hero of sorts from the Lee Child novels. You might remember Ritchson most as linebacker Thad Castle in “Blue Mountain State.” You also might remember the character of Jack Reacher from a couple of Tom Cruise movies. The acting in this is pretty solid, and the writing feels reminiscent of a book. As state earlier, I’m only one episode in, but episode one ends on a cliffhanger that makes me want to continue the series. I look forward to watching it more when I have the time.
Scotty’s Score: 89/100.
