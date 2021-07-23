This week’s movie reviews are like a WWE pay-per-view in the late 1990s: it’s fully loaded. I decided to review Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Tomorrow War, and Fear Street Parts 2 and 3. Most of these movies can be streamed at home, while Space Jam can be seen at the State 1-2-3 Theatre. Mild spoilers are ahead.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (State 1-2-3, HBO Max)
I went into this with low expectations, and those expectations were warranted. As a kid who grew up watching the original Space Jam on a nearly constant basis, I’m definitely on the Michael Jordan side of the MJ vs. LeBron debate. Like his superior counterpart, LeBron is not a good actor. The Warner Brothers synergy and mentions were a little too much for me. You can tell the voice actors for the Looney Tunes were not the same as the original. The soundtrack, which was the best part of the original Space Jam, is not good at all. The most enjoyable part were the references to LeBron’s history of leaving teams, not being easy to coach, and the inclusion of Ernie Johnson from TNT. I know too much about LeBron to not notice that the kids who play his children are not only not his actual kids, but they have different names as well. This movie could’ve used a Bill Murray type cameo. Scotty’s Score: 30/100.
The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime)
My first impressions of this movie was that JK Simmons is way more athletically built than I previously thought. I thought Chris Pratt tried his best, but the real star of this movie for me was Sam Richardson, who I remember from the show Detroiters. The action is great, and the aliens look incredible, but the plot is a little convoluted. When I found out who Chris Pratt’s daughter was during the war, I became confused, because there is a bit of tension between the two actors. It does pack a little bit of an emotional punch, but the plot is very contrived. Scotty’s Score: 55/100.
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (Netflix)
I reviewed the first part of this series a few weeks ago, so I decided to review the remaining two. The 1978 part might be my favorite part of the trilogy, because it deals with people at summer camp a la Sleepaway Camp or Friday the 13th. Part 3 is a tale of two movies, with the second part returning back to 1994. The 1666 part drags a little, and it takes about 50 minutes to get going. Overall, the kills and makeup effects in both are outstanding. Scotty’s Average Score for Part 2 and 3: 75/100.
