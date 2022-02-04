Full disclosure, there’s a movie I’ll be talking about in this column that some of you may not necessarily care for. The title of the movie may be offensive towards those that don’t like cursing, so please be advised.
Without further ado, this week’s reviews are for “Jackass Forever,” “Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure” and “Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog.” As is always the case, there are mild spoilers ahead.
'Jackass Forever' (State 1-2-3)
I’ve always had a soft spot for this entertainment franchise. I watched the television series on MTV more than 20 years ago, and have seen every movie. I distinctly remember going to the midnight premiere showing of the third movie in 3D in Rapid City about a decade ago with a bunch of guys who lived in my dorm at Black Hills State.
“Jackass Forever,” much like its predecessors, is very sophomoric and immature. If you go to this movie expecting a plot, you’re going to be disappointed. The stunts are just as painful to watch, yet somehow funny in the most elementary of ways. There are new cast members this time around. The one that shines the most for me is Zach Holmes. My favorite from the original crew, Danger Ehren, shines brighter than he's ever done. Not having Bam Margera involved leaves a massive hole that no one was able to fill. I hope he gets whatever help he needs.
There’s a nice tribute to the dearly departed Ryan Dunn at the end, which at this point, should be expected. The showing I went to on Thursday night had an additional audience appreciation post-credits scene which honestly felt like watching a DVD special feature. I’m not sure if that same thing will happen to those that go to the regular showing, but I’d venture a guess that the scene will be included on any home video release of the movie in the next couple of months.
The theater was definitely laughing at the different things that happened in the movie, most of which cannot be printed or talked about in a professional setting. The experience of seeing this movie with an audience was quite delightful.
Scotty’s Score: 60/100.
'Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure' (Peacock)
If you’re looking for something to get you into the right mood for the Super Bowl, this is for you. Imagine a “Last Dance” style of documentary, but you changed sports and replaced Michael Jordan with Joe Montana. As someone who didn’t quite catch Montana’s career (I was three when he retired), this documentary series was enlightening.
Montana is a much more interesting guy than I previously thought. Each episode is about an hour in length, and it’s packed with so much awesomeness. I learned more about an athlete and team that created a generation of fans younger than me. It made me appreciate Montana and the 49ers that much more. I fully suggest, if you haven’t already, watch this over the weekend or during the week.
Scotty’s Score: 94/100.
'Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog' (Home Video)
I love Scoob-Doo. I love Courage the Cowardly Dog. You can imagine my excitement when I saw there was a collaboration between the two on DVD at Walmart.
Most of what you may like and remember from each entity is here, including Matthew Lillard voicing Shaggy, and a villain getting mad at the existence of Mystery Inc. I did find myself tuning out at times, but that’s probably because my phone was within reach most of the time.
There are three episodes of different Scooby-Doo cartoons included in the DVD special features, including a couple of episodes co-starring Scooby-Doo’s lesser known cousin Scooby-Dum (not kidding, that’s his name.)
This movie would make a sweet Valentine’s gift for your kids, if that’s the sort of thing you do.
