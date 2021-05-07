The Capital Journal is now bringing you movie reviews every Saturday. Some you can watch from the comfort of the couch and others in the theater. Either way, reviews come straight from the Capital Journal staff.
This week’s choices from yours truly, Scotty Millard, are all movies that you can either buy through Amazon, your local video store or Walmart. This week’s movies are Freaky, Promising Young Woman, and Best In Show. Minor spoilers await.
Freaky (2020): Amazon, Home Video
Freaky takes the concept from the movie Freaky Friday and gives it a little twist. 17 year old Millie Kessler gets attacked by the serial killer the Blissfield Butcher, who stabs her with an ancient dagger that has mystical powers. The two switch bodies the next day. Millie and the Butcher are in a collision course to try and switch back to their original bodies. This movie is cleverly written and very well acted. Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton give great performances as both Millie and the Butcher. Plus, there’s an appearance by Alan Ruck, who played Cameron in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. This movie can be a little freaky at times (pun intended), and also very funny and smart. It’s worth the watch if you’re a fan of Happy Death Day. Scotty’s Score: 89/100
Promising Young Woman (2020): Amazon, Home Video
Promising Young Woman is an Academy Award nominated movie from this past month’s Oscars. It tells the tale of Cassie Thomas, played expertly by Carrie Mulligan, who is a vigilante of sorts with the goal of avenging the death of her friend Nina. The movie has an all-star cast of comedic actors in roles you wouldn’t normally think of them being in, as well as a slew of mid-late 2000s awkward character actors. This movie has Adam Brody (Seth Cohen from The O.C), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (McLovin from Superbad), Jennifer Coolidge (Stifler’s Mom from American Pie), Alison Brie (Annie from Community), Max Greenfield (Schmidt from New Girl), and comedians Bo Burnham and Molly Shannon. The movie tackles a very dark, yet very important subject matter in sexual assault. It delves into what happens to the victims, the friends of those victims and those who committed the treacherous acts. Stay tuned for one of the best endings I’ve seen in awhile. You’ll never hear Angel of the Morning by Juice Newton the same way ever again. Scotty’s Score: 96/100
Best in Show (2000): Amazon, HBO Max, Home Video
Considered a favorite by many, Best in Show is a mockumentary made by the mockumentary master, Christopher Guest (This is Spinal Tap). It tells the story of several different characters who are getting ready for a dog show. Told in that documentary style, the movie feels like a prototype for The Office and Parks and Recreation in its presentation and tone. The movie has several laugh out loud moments, with great performances by Eugene Levy, Jennifer Coolidge, Fred Willard, John Michael Higgins and Christopher Guest himself. I can finally tell why people like this movie. Scotty’s Score: 92/100.
