With the State Football and SoDak16 volleyball action taking a prominent amount of time in my weekly schedule, as well as Veterans Day causing our printing schedule to be abnormal, it was kinda impossible to find time to go to the movie theater this week.
Therefore, all of my movie reviews are with movies you can find on streaming services. I tried to vary the movies so that they weren’t all on the same streaming service. This week’s reviews are for “The Harder They Fall,” “A Man Named Scott,” and “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?”
'The Harder They Fall' (Netflix)
“The Harder They Fall” is a different kind of Western movie than what you’re used to seeing. For starters, most of the principal characters are African American, which is not something that is typically seen. Secondly, the soundtrack features some reggae and hip-hop music. This can most likely be attributed to movie producer Shawn Carter. You know him better as Jay Z.
This movie is incredibly stylish and violent. It features some great cinematography, and some very good performances. Jonathan Majors, who I had never seen before, is really good as protagonist Nat Love. It’s different to see Idris Elba as a villain, even though he’s been one in the past, particularly in The Wire. He’s just too charismatic and charming to be hated. The movie is a bit long in the tooth, but it doesn’t overstay its welcome too much.
Scotty’s Score: 88/100.
'A Man Named Scott' (Amazon Prime)
I joke sometimes with my friends that there is a little bit of a brotherhood of Scotts, and all of us are drawn to each other. Rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, is one of those people I’ve always felt connected to. I remember his song “Day ‘N Nite” hitting the radio around my senior year of high school. Early in my college time, I remember “Pursuit of Happiness,” “Soundtrack to my Life,” “Erase Me” and “Mr. Rager” being pretty big deals.
“A Man Named Scott” tells the story of Kid Cudi’s rise to fame, his thought processes when writing, and most importantly, his impact on the music industry, which is way more prominent than anyone realizes. Before Kid Cudi, rappers rarely talked about their mental health. They talked about girls and cars. Cudi helped change the way that mental health was talked about in the rap community, and in popular culture in general. There are people that are interviewed in this that I never thought would be interviewed. Kanye never does something like this, but he did for Cudi. Shia LeBouf and Timothee Chalamet are both involved in this, with LeBouf being the most prominent. This documentary has an ending that will leave you hopeful about your own mental health struggles. Even if you’re not a fan of rap music, you might enjoy this.
Scotty’s Score: 95/100.
'What Happened, Brittany Murphy?' (HBO Max)
Where the past documentary flourished, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” failed. This documentary is another in a line of documentaries about female celebrities who’ve had a rough go of it, with the most notable being the Britney Spears documentaries on Hulu. The difference here is that Brittany Murphy is no longer with us. This documentary focuses on her death at the young age of 32, and the mysterious circumstances surrounding it.
However, I feel like this documentary does a disservice to Brittany Murphy. It talks very briefly about how talented she was, and all of the good roles that she had, particularly in Clueless. It also features Perez Hilton, who is a skidmark on the underpants of society. There are clips of YouTube people spliced in who theorize about what happened to Brittany Murphy, and how much of an impact that her husband had on her life as she got closer to death. We don’t need to hear from those people, or the people from tabloid magazines who helped contribute to her downfall. This documentary gets points for existing, but it gets points taken away for not focusing positively on how much Brittany Murphy meant to the world, or really answering the question that the title asks.
Scotty’s Score: 21/100.
