With the local sports schedule ramping up to full tilt, it was a challenge to find some time to watch some movies. However, I was able to squeeze in a little time at home on Thursday.
This week’s reviews are “Vacation Friends,” “He’s All That,” and “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed.” All of these movies can be found on streaming services, so they can be watched from the comfort of your home. As always, some minor spoilers are ahead.
”Vacation Friends” (Hulu)
“Vacation Friends” is a movie that I’ve seen advertised several times on social media, so kudos to the marketing campaign. It stars John Cena and Lil Rel Howery. Howery and his wife run into Cena and his lady friend on vacation. The two quickly become friends, and have many moments and nights of debauchery. “Vacation Friends” is a little bit of a paint-by-numbers comedy. It doesn’t try anything that you haven’t seen before. It’s always a treat to see Cena in that goofball kind of role, because Cena’s got great comedic timing. Lil Rel is fantastic in this as well. However, “Vacation Friends” suffers from being predictable and unoriginal.
Scotty’s Score: 50/100.
”He’s All That” (Netflix)
“He’s All That” is sort of a spiritual successor to 1999’s “She’s All That,” which starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard are the only holdovers from the original. “He’s All That” swaps gender roles. Padgett, the main character played by Tik Tok star Addison Rae, tries to transform Cameron, played by Tanner Buchanan. Like the previous movie reviewed above, “He’s All That” doesn’t do anything that you can’t predict. It’s another paint-by-numbers romantic teen comedy. There’s a little bit of nostalgia attached, with “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer being remixed for the soundtrack. However, Addison Rae isn’t the best actor in the world. The lack of Freddie Prinze Jr didn’t help.
Scotty’s Score: 58/100.
”Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed” (Netflix)
Like many people, I grew up watching The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross. There was something just so calming and simultaneously mind blowing watching a guy painting absolute masterpieces in less than 30 minutes. Bob Ross is an icon that was taken from this world far too soon. This documentary takes into his life, and the battle for his name. You’ll come to know about the Kowalskis, who might be my least favorite documentary couple since the Baskins from Tiger King. Seriously, they’re the worst. You’ll learn more things about Bob Ross than you knew before, and you’ll gain a greater appreciation for how he was able to connect with his audience, despite being very sick towards the end of his life.
Scotty’s Score: 90/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.