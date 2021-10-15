At some point in college, I fell in love with the Halloween movie franchise.
There was just something peculiar about a child that kills his sister, and then escapes a mental institution to kill people in his hometown. In 1978, movie audiences hadn’t seen anything like it. You had the legendary Donald Pleasance as Doctor Loomis, and Jamie Lee Curtis being one of the original scream queens. The best part of the entire original movie was the score by John Carpenter. Most directors don’t also perform the scores to their movies, but John Carpenter is a rarity. As the series went on, it got very convoluted. I was glad to see Jamie Lee Curtis return as Laurie Strode in the 2018 sequel, which was very confusing given that it has the same title as the 1978 original.
All of that is to say that I will be reviewing “Halloween Kills” this week. I will also be reviewing “Squid Game” and the first episode of the “Chucky” television show. Mild spoilers are ahead.
‘Halloween Kills’ (State 1-2-3, Peacock)
“Halloween Kills” is the sequel to the 2018 “Halloween” movie, which is a sequel to 1978’s “Halloween.” At the end of 2018, it looked like Michael Myers was dead. It turns out that wasn’t true. In horror movies, you can’t assume that anyone ever dies. In terms of “Halloween” movies, “Halloween Kills” is kinda middle of the pack. I didn’t find it all that scary, but I also generally don’t find slasher movies scary at all. It packs in the gore and violence in abundance, and is maybe the most brutally violent in the franchise. I was most happy to see the great Anthony Michael Hall added to the cast as Tommy Doyle, who was the kid that Laurie Strode babysat in the original. It’s funny to see Hall in the movie when you remember him as the nerd in what seemed like every 80s John Hughes movie. However, that kinda takes me out of it. While it doesn’t live up to the original, it’s an okay entry. Michael Myers has never been more sadistic. I’d suggest watching this in the theatre, as it demands the biggest screen and an audience to enjoy it with.
Scotty’s Score: 69/100.
‘Squid Game’ (Netflix)
If you haven’t heard of “Squid Game” yet, you probably haven’t been on social media lately. It is a Korean television drama that has taken the world by storm. There are so many memes online depicting scenes in “Squid Game.” “Squid Game” has been the top watched show or movie on Netflix for the past three weeks. Take the Hunger Games, add a bunch of childhood games, and put it in Korea. That’s “Squid Game.” If you don’t want to read a bunch of subtitles, you can watch it with an English dub. I will warn you that it can be very, very heavy at times. It’s definitely not a happy-go-lucky television show. It’s violent and morose, and is a metaphor for capitalism. It’s based on a bunch of real stories that get very dark when you research them. There are characters you’ll love, and character you’ll hate. Episode 6 is probably the heaviest episode of television I’ve seen. The entire series is beautifully shot, and it has great set pieces and a killer soundtrack. You’ll likely see a bunch of people with what looks like Sony Playstation buttons on their faces walking around during Halloween. It has the potential for a sequel, even though I really don’t want one.
Scotty’s Score: 91/100.
‘Chucky’ (USA Network, Syfy)
If “Halloween” is my favorite horror movie franchise, “Child’s Play” is a close number two. I was scared out of my mind when I saw Chucky as a kid. It always made me run in terror when I’d see a Good Guy doll at Spencer’s Gifts in the Rushmore Mall. “Chucky” is the continuation of the story that was last told in 2017’s “Cult of Chucky.” Don Mancini, who wrote the original movie, is back as the writer of this show. My favorite part of the first episode is that Devon Sawa, who was a heartthrob in the 1990s, is in the show as a dad and uncle to the main character. That’s right, there’s two Devon Sawas. The mayor is played by Barbara Alyn Woods, who some might remember as Deb Scott in “One Tree Hill.” I’m excited to see where the show goes from here. Some of the show gives a far too modern aesthetic to the franchise. Scenes with pop songs sung by Billie Eilish don’t fit with what we’ve seen previously. It tries a lot of different things, which I respect. Also, you can apparently say a certain four-letter word that starts with the sixth letter of the alphabet on USA and Syfy. I didn’t know that was a thing that could be done.
Scotty’s Score: 80/100.
