For this week’s Millard at the Movies installment, I wanted to do something a little different.
Every night when I’m scrolling through my streaming apps, I see tv shows and documentaries that I hadn’t seen before. Therefore, this week’s reviews will include “The Suicide Squad,” “Love is Blind: After the Alter,” and “WeWork: Or the Making of a $47 Billion Unicorn.” As always, mild spoilers ahead.
‘The Suicide Squad’ (HBO MAX, State 1-2-3 Theatre)
“The Suicide Squad” will likely be the biggest movie of the weekend, and for good reason. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena. A few actors from 2016’s “Suicide Squad” (Joel Kinnaman, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and Jai Courtney) also return. There are a few cameos in this movie, but don’t stay attached to them too long. If you listen to King Shark’s voice, you might recognize it as Sylvester Stallone. The movie is directed by James Gunn, who directed the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies for Marvel. This movie has a very similar humor and fun sense about it. It’s Rated R, and boy does it earn that rating. It’s very violent, and contains some gory images and strong language that might not be suitable for young children. The best part of the movie for me by far is the bromance between Idris Elba and John Cena, who come through as almost a buddy cop tandem. This is easily the most fun movie I’ve seen this summer. I think you’ll enjoy it. Scotty’s Score: 95/100.
‘WeWork: Or the Making of a $47 Billion Unicorn’ (Hulu)
I had briefly heard about “WeWork” from a few people I know from New York and Minnesota. WeWork is a real estate company that provides shared workspace for startups. It’s basically a physical social network. There’s hundreds of WeWorks across the nation, including in Minneapolis. This documentary tells the tale of cofounder Adam Naumann, who is very charismatic, but as you’ll come to learn, very troubled. Naumann helped build WeWork to a $47 billion valuation, which only lasted maybe six weeks. The documentary is a little confusing for me, as it’s about a topic I know next to nothing about, but it gets pretty good in the last half hour. There’s even a small cameo by Ashton Kutcher, who Naumann somehow dragged into his poor mess. It’s an interesting documentary that’s probably you’ll like if you like things in the realm of The Big Short. Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
‘Love is Blind: After the Alter’ (Netflix)
“Love is Blind” was a reality dating show that took the world by storm shortly before the pandemic began in 2020. The concept of the show was people were put into pods with very thin walls between them and a possible dating partner. These people would strike up conversations, eventually building relationships. Before they could leave the pods, they had to get engaged to one of the people that they went on a literal blind date with. “After the Alter” is a three-episode follow up that takes place two years after “Love is Blind” was filmed. Almost all of the characters from the show are back for the reunion. Some couples were still married, some couples were just dating, and some couples had found love outside of the show. There’s a lot of manufactured drama packed into these three episodes that may be hard to follow or fully understand if you didn’t watch “Love is Blind,” which I fully suggest you do if you’re a fan of trashy reality dating shows like myself. It’s a fun show to watch, but it’s a dumb fun. You’ll come away liking some characters and absolutely hating other characters. Cameron and Lauren are by far the best couple on the show. Scotty’s Score: 51/100.
