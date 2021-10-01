This week, I did something that I hadn’t done in well over a year. I went to the movie theater.
I went to the theater to see “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” Since the movie going experience isn’t necessarily part of the review, I will say that it was interesting to be back at the State 1-2-3 Theatre. It felt good to see some familiar faces, and to see what all the movie theater had in store for the first time in a long time. While the things I detest about going to the movie theater are still there — mainly small kids repeating jokes that they had just heard — I found the movie going experience enjoyable.
Also, shoutout to everyone there at the theater for social distancing for the most part. People sat in clusters, keeping distance from their group to others. At least that’s the case from where I sat. While typically I like to sit in the center of the front row, I got there a little later than usual, so I sat by myself on the right side. The theater was not as packed as you might expect, given that the Pierre T.F. Riggs Homecoming parade was happening at the same time that I went to the movie. I also went with the go-to option of a small popcorn, with butter — I have no idea how people can have it without butter, unless their health is a concern — and a small Mountain Dew.
I should also note that with October being this month, you should expect at least one horror movie a week from Mike Woodel and myself. With Halloween being at the end of the month, we’re in prime scary movie season. I for one cannot wait to review “Halloween Kills,” as “Halloween” is my favorite film series of all time. This week, I was tasked with watching a newer horror movie, so I chose “Possessor.”
This week’s movies that I will be reviewing are “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” “Possessor,” and “The Many Saints of Newark.” As is customary, a small spoiler warning is afoot.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (State 1-2-3 Theatre)
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” or as I’m going to call it “Venom 2,” is another in the seemingly endless line of comic book movies. I do enjoy a good comic book movie, but they’re not my favorite thing in the world. I find many of them formulaic, and a lot of the jokes to be corny and forced. “Venom 2” is no exception. I’ve seen the first movie, but it had been quite awhile. I had forgotten that Tom Hardy, who’s known for doing wacky voices in movies, does some of the voice work for the character of Venom. I remembered the incomparable Woody Harrelson was in this as Carnage, but I seem to remember him having red hair in the mid-credits scene of the first installment. Harrelson has fun in his role as Carnage, and you can most certainly tell.
Upon doing some research for this movie, I found out that Andy Serkis was the director. You probably have seen Andy Serkis in many different movies. He’s Gollum in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” trilogy and Supreme Leader Snoke in the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy. Tom Hardy himself also co-created and produced the movie. You can see the vision of both in this movie come to fruition.
I think the movie was a tad bit too short. “Venom 2” is very fast-paced, leaving little room for things to breathe. A good amount of comic book movies run over two hours, but “Venom 2” is less than that by 15 minutes. It makes me wonder if they’ll have an Andy Serkis Cut like Justice League did. I would caution filmgoers to stay for the mid-credits scene. I’m not going to say who makes an appearance, but it had me almost jumping out of my seat in celebration. It probably saved the movie from being rated way lower than it is.
Scotty’s Score: 86/100.
“Possessor” (Hulu)
My horror movie pick this week is “Possessor,” which is directed by Brandon Cronenberg. It was released a year ago almost to the day that I watched it. You’ve probably heard of his father, the great David Cronenberg, who is known for his body horror classics like “The Fly” and “Videodrome.” The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree, as “Possessor” is just as, if not more so, ghastly as can be. If you’re the type of person that doesn’t enjoy gratuitous gore and nudity, you might want to shy away from this. It’s got a pretty good cast, including the great Sean Bean, who practically everybody loves as Ned Stark from “Game of Thrones.” It’s also got Jennifer Jason Leigh, who you might remember from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
The plot of this movie is a rather weird one. An assassin takes control of people’s bodies using brain implant technology to execute high profile targets. Not a whole lot is explained as it pertains to what company this assassin works for, nor really what time period the movie is set. “Possessor” is a very grim and disturbing movie. The viewer will not leave this movie having particularly enjoyed it, but the graphic nature of it will certainly stick with you. I left the movie wondering in the world I had just watched, with no real desire to revisit it. It gets points for existing, and extra points for having Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh, but that’s it.
Scotty’s Score: 48/100.
“The Many Saints of Newark” (HBO MAX)
Ah yes, the Sopranos, America’s favorite crime family that’s not named Corleone.
“The Many Saints of Newark” is a prequel to the critically acclaimed TV show “The Sopranos.” It tells the story of Dickie Moltisanti, who is the somewhat uncle or inspiration to a young Tony Soprano. About midway through, the story advances to the point where Tony is a teenager, raising a ruckus for his mom and dad. Dickie is the father of Christopher Moltisanti, who was played by Michael Imperioli in the TV show. Imperioli narrates this movie. I’d suggest watching the tv show, because there are certain plot points and characters that you will appreciate more if you have some sort of base to build off.
I don’t know if this works as a movie. “The Many Saints of Newark” story feels more like it should’ve been a TV show in the vein of “Better Call Saul.” The movie is about two hours long, which is essentially two episodes worth of content. David Chase is an absolute genius when it comes to running a TV show. When it comes to a movie, things run a little too fast. Again, I will stress that having a small amount of knowledge of the characters will help. I’ve seen the first season and the very controversial series finale, but that’s it.
This movie does make me want to watch the show. I especially love the touch at the end where the camera freezes on Tony Soprano, who is played by Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini, the original Tony Soprano. Imperioli says, “That’s the guy, my uncle Tony: the guy I went to Hell for,” while the TV show theme song plays. I gotta give some props to Chase for that scene alone. Overall, “The Many Saints of Newark” will have fans of the show thinking it’s just alright, but it most definitely should have been a series.
Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.