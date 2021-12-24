This week’s Millard at the Movies column will be just a tad bit different.
Instead of your regular movie reviews, I reviewed two new series that are now streaming in full on their respective streaming platforms. I will note before I start this that I thoroughly enjoyed “Spiderman: No Way Home.” I found it fun and enjoyable, and that it hit on all the nostalgia beats that I wanted it to hit. I gave it a 92/100.
That being said, this week I will be reviewing “Hawkeye” and “MacGruber,” as well as provide you with my favorite Christmas movie of all time, no matter how much people might debate that point, “Die Hard.” Mild spoilers are to be expected.
‘Hawkeye’ (Disney Plus)
I don’t often, if at all, go on Disney+. I decided to give “Hawkeye” a go after much prodding by a certain band director. I’m glad I listened to her, because “Hawkeye” is a much more fun series than I expected. With each episode lasting a little less than an hour, with the exception of the sixth episode finale, “Hawkeye” has a blistering pace.
It moves quickly, and is the definition of binge worthy. Hailee Steinfeld, who I’ve been a fan of since “True Grit,” shines as Kate Bishop. “Hawkeye” gives much more depth to the character of Clint Barton than any of the “Avengers” movies could have. Florence Pugh is incredible as Yelena Belova. I didn’t watch “Black Widow” beforehand, but I would probably suggest doing that. Don’t even get me started on how excited I was when I found out who was the main antagonist behind everything.
The only small drawback I found was that the characters of Hawkeye and Kate Bishop always seemed to have some sort of butterfly bandages on their faces. While that does keep up the continuity of what it would actually be like, I found it slightly distracting. I fully suggest watching this series, and I fully suggest Disney/Marvel provides us with a real “Steve Rogers: The Musical,” because that was definitely a highlight.
Oh, and by the way, this is totally a Christmas series.
Scotty’s Score: 95/100.
‘MacGruber’ (Peacock)
More often than not, expanding on an SNL skit ruins it. Look no further than “It’s Pat: The Movie” or “Stuart Saves His Family.” I loved the 2010 movie of the same name, so I felt more confident that “MacGruber” would be just as fun.
It was indeed quite enjoyable. It’s my kind of humor — absurd, sophomoric, and kinda disgusting. That’s what you can expect from the team of Jorma Taccone, Will Forte and John Solomon.
Forte shines as the titular MacGruber, but my favorite character goes to Kristen Wiig’s Vicki St. Elmo. She’s just as charming and dim-witted as ever. With great performances from Laurence Fishburne and Sam Elliott, “MacGruber” is a star-studded comedic fun time. Like “Hawkeye,” “MacGruber” is easily bingable, with eight episodes only lasting about a half hour each. The only thing that dings it is seeing a little bit too much of Will Forte. If you watch “MacGruber,” you’ll understand.
Scotty’s Score: 85/100.
‘Die Hard’ (Peacock)
“Die Hard” is a Christmas movie, no matter how much people might say it’s not. After all, John McClane kills a guy, and writes ho-ho-ho on his shirt afterwards. They’re at a Christmas party at Nakatomi Plaza, for goodness sake.
This movie is fantastic in every aspect. It’s got great action, quotable lines and has maybe the greatest film debut ever from Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber. It’s Bruce Willis’s finest role, and it introduced all of us to the great Reginald Vel Johnson. You might know him better as Carl Winslow from “Family Matters.”
While Rickman shines as Gruber, my favorite bad guy in “Die Hard” is Harry Ellis, the coked-out sleazy businessman after John McClane’s wife. Argyle the Limo Driver is one of the most underrated side characters in movie history. I haven’t mentioned this yet, but I have Pop Vinyl figures of Hans Gruber, John McClane, Sgt. Al Powell and Tony Vreski — the guy with the ho ho ho sweater — on my desk at the Capital Journal office.
I love “Die Hard.” I will defend it, as well as “Gremlins” and “Lethal Weapon,” as Christmas movies until I die. It’s not Christmas until I see Alan Rickman falling off the Nakatomi Plaza.
Scotty’s Score: 97/100.
