It’s been a few weeks since I last wrote a Millard at the Movies column. In that time, I’ve watched several movies, including some old B movies that I greatly enjoyed.
This week’s movies up for review are “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Hustle.” Here are those reviews. Spoilers are ahead.
“Top Gun: Maverick” - State 1-2-3 Theatre
Before I watched the new “Top Gun: Maverick” movie, I watched the original “Top Gun” from 1986. I fully suggest doing that. “Top Gun: Maverick” continues the story of Pete Mitchell, the cocky pilot played by Tom Cruise in the original. Cruise is back, as is Val Kilmer, who played Iceman. Kilmer’s role is short due in part to his failing health. Kelly McGillis is gone, and her absence is never really talked about. In her place is the lovely Jennifer Connelly, who plays the previously only mentioned Penny Benjamin from the original Top Gun. The top new kid on the block is Rooster, son of Goose, who is played by Miles Teller.
Overall, I thought the movie did a really good job of capturing what made the original so great. Tom Cruise was as charming as ever. Yes, he did a fair amount of running, because Tom Cruise likes to run. It’s the rare sequel that I think might be better than the original movie. If you can find the time to see it, I highly recommend doing so. The only drawback is that Kelly McGillis’s character was never mentioned despite her being a massive part of the original movie.
Scotty’s Score: 94/100.
“Jurassic World: Dominion” - State 1-2-3 Theatre
To prepare for this movie, I watched the first “Jurassic Park” movie, as well as the sequel “The Lost World: Jurassic Park.” This movie combines the forces of the original trilogy with the new “Jurassic World” movies. As much as the world seems to like Chris Pratt, I’m kinda tired of the guy. He’s in far too many movies thanks to Marvel and whomever else sends him a check.
The “Jurassic World” movies suffer from making the people the focus of the movie instead of the dinosaurs, and that’s apparent here in “Jurassic World: Dominion.” The big bad creatures of the movie aren’t even dinosaurs; they’re locusts. The movie talks about dinosaurs roaming the Earth in several different cities, but we never see any of that. Instead, we’re confined to yet another park for the sixth straight movie. The “Jurassic Park” franchise is hampered by how good the original one from 1993 was. None have come close. This does have a few good callbacks, and having the characters from the original movie is a great nostalgia beat. I enjoyed this movie, but I recognize that it has many, many flaws, and most of them are human.
Scotty’s Score: 48/100.
“Hustle” - Netflix
“Hustle” is my kind of movie. It stars Adam Sandler, who is one of my favorite actors, as well as a boatload of NBA stars like Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Juancho Hernangomez of the Utah Jazz. There’s also TNT’s Kenny Smith, who has a pretty big role considering he’s not a trained actor. The movie tells the story of Bo Cruz, played by Hernangomez, and how Stanley Sugerman, played by Sandler, helps him in his basketball journey. The chemistry between Sandler and Hernangomez is very apparent. If you went into this expecting a rip-roaring laughfest like what Sandler is known for, you’ll be disappointed. It’s a little more serious than that. Sandler doesn’t do drama often, but when he does, he knocks it out of the park more often than he doesn’t. If I were to compare this movie to anything, it’s the basketball version of “Draft Day.” It’s a very enjoyable movie that left me with a quote I’ll take with me forever. The one thing I was put off by was Queen Latifah’s involvement. She’s in her element in a basketball movie, but seeing her as Sandler’s love interest is just a different thing to see. I’m not saying she’s bad in it by any stretch, but seeing her and Sandler as a married couple with a kid didn’t feel believable to me.
Scotty’s Score: 92/100.
