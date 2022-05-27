Since the Pierre Trappers had their opening night on Thursday, I was unable to find the time to get to the State 1-2-3 Theatre to watch “Top Gun: Maverick” yet. I plan on doing that sometime next week, but I’m sure someone will have reviewed it by the time my turn rolls around again.
In the meantime, I rented a couple of movies off of Amazon Prime. This week’s reviews are with “Licorice Pizza,” “X” and “Studio 666.” Minor spoilers are ahead.
‘Licorice Pizza,’ (Amazon Prime, Home Video)
This was something I’ve been looking forward to since it was announced last year. “Licorice Pizza” is the latest offering from Paul Thomas Anderson. It stars Alana Haim from the band Haim, as well as Cooper Hoffman, whose dad Philip Seymour Hoffman collaborated with PTA frequently. The movie tells the story of 15 year old Gary Valentine (Hoffman) and his relationship with 25 year old Alana Kane (Haim). Admittedly, that concept feels a little creepy. In reality, Hoffman is 19 years old, while Haim is 30 years old. The age difference is apparent, but it’s not something I’d dock the movie on. I found myself rooting for Hoffman’s Valentine, even though his character had some maturity issues. “Licorice Pizza” felt a little plotting and dull at times, but it picks up around the time that Bradley Cooper comes on the screen. While I didn’t think it lived up to the astronomical expectations I had for it, it was still enjoyable to watch.
Scotty’s Score: 78/100
‘X,’ (Amazon Prime)
This was one of those movies where I saw the concept, and I saw the actors in it, and I immediately was intrigued. “X” is a slasher movie that combines elements of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “Boogie Nights.” It tells the story of a group of adult filmmakers that look to film a movie on a ranch in Texas. The people that own the ranch don’t take to them too kindly. For a movie involving such a subject matter, there is plenty of gore and nudity. It feels like a quintessential 80s slasher movie in that way, but there’s deeper themes at play, including that of ageism and sexuality. The protagonists are some of the best I’ve seen in horror movies in years, while the antagonists are weirdly sympathetic. The protagonists try to help out the antagonists whenever they can, but are also flawed at the same time. The movie stars rapper Kid Cudi, Brittany Snow (“Pitch Perfect”), Martin Henderson (“The Ring”) and Jenna Ortega (“Stuck in the Middle”). While this movie is very good, it deals with some things that people may not enjoy. It’s a slow burn of a horror movie, as the killing doesn’t start until halfway through.
Scotty’s Score: 89/100
‘Studio 666,’ (Amazon Prime)
“Studio 666” is another slasher movie, but this one stars legendary rock band The Foo Fighters as fictionalized versions of themselves. The Foo Fighters go to a mansion in Encino to record their tenth album. Lead singer Dave Grohl ends up in a battle between good and evil. The movie is very campy, as it has a lot of comedic moments. Drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died shortly after this movie’s release, refused to learn his lines, and instead just improvised everything. You can tell that every member of the band had fun while making this movie, especially Grohl. Some of the effects aren’t the best, as there’s a lot of CGI instead of my preferred option of practical effects. Practical effects are almost always better. “Studio 666” also includes a supporting role for comedian Whitney Cummings. This movie is also sort of a musical as well as a slasher, as there are several scenes where the Foo Fighters are practicing making music together. If you’re a Foo Fighters fan, I suggest seeking this out.
Scotty’s Score: 80/100.
