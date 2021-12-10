Sometimes, you can wholeheartedly disagree with someone’s opinion and be perfectly okay afterwards.
I feel like that should be the case for most people, even in a divided society such as ours. I have disagreed with some reviews by my cohort in film and television, Mike Woodel, in particular his take on the "South Park: Post-Covid" special. As a longtime diehard fan who even played the N64 game in the 1990s, I loved it. You can’t take "South Park" too seriously. Just watch it and shut your brain off for a half hour or so. While I disagreed with him on how good the special was, we’re still good friends.
I say that to say that even if we tell you that a movie or television show is good, you can most certainly say the opposite. The purpose of these entertainment reviews is to give you a few options to watch while also giving you our takes on them. Feel free to send us your own takes if you feel obliged to.
This week’s reviews are with “The Beatles: Get Back,” “Home Sweet Home Alone” and “Pig.” Beware of spoilers.
'The Beatles: Get Back' (Disney Plus)
The Beatles are a very polarizing group for me. While I respect them for what they meant to the music landscape, and I like a few of their songs, I would never consider myself a Beatles fan. “Get Back” tells the story of the Beatles reuniting to perform live for the first time in three years. It is directed by Peter Jackson of “Lord of the Rings” fame. While most documentaries are filled with clips that are followed by commentary, this one is not. There’s seven or so hours of the Beatles rehearsing, and that’s it. There’s turmoil, reconciliation and much more that if fans of the Beatles watch this, they’ll enjoy. I found it a tad boring at times, and very repetitive. I think I’ll take a break from listening to the Beatles for a bit after this, because I’ve probably heard “Get Back” or “All I Want is You” at least 50 times in the seven hours of this documentary.
Scotty’s Score: 65/100.
'Home Sweet Home Alone' (Disney Plus)
This is the definition of a movie that did not need to be made. "Home Sweet Home Alone" is the fourth movie in the "Home Alone" franchise. There is a tad bit of nostalgia, with the character of Buzz returning, as well as McCallister Security Systems being a part of the house. Ellie Kemper is enjoyable as she always is, but that’s it. This movie is not very good. The writing is lazy as lazy can be. There’s even a part where Buzz, who is a cop, asks a kid if his parents really left him home alone, which got a massive groan from me. I usually like movies, and am pretty receptive to them, but this movie had very few redeeming qualities or moments.
Scotty’s Score: 18/100.
'Pig' (Hulu, Home Video)
I love Nicolas Cage, even though filming “National Treasure: Book of Secrets” caused our prom to be moved from Mount Rushmore to Rapid City when I was in high school. You’re used to Cage’s overacting and over-the-top performances, but this is not one of them. Cage delivers arguably one of the most dramatic and heart wrenching performances in his career. This movie starts by making me think this is Cage’s “John Wick,” but it takes a dramatic turn I didn’t expect. This might be his best performance of his career. The directing is fantastic, the supporting performances are good, and the setting of Portland is exquisite. If you’ve ever had a pet, no matter what type, you’ll identify with this movie. It’s worth buying at your local video store, or finding on Hulu.
Scotty’s Score: 93/100.
