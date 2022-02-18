As I begin this next installment of Millard at the Movies, I must thank Mike Woodel for stepping in every other week for the Mike at the Movies column. As you know, he has entered the journalism version of the transfer portal, and we wish him the best of luck in South Carolina.
That being said, this week’s reviews are for “Spencer,” “Bel-Air” and “Pam and Tommy.” As is always the case, mild spoilers are ahead.
‘Spencer’ (Hulu, Home Video)
When I first heard that Kristen Stewart was going to play Princess Diana in “Spencer,” I was a little cautious. Kristen Stewart is American, and she’s mostly known for the Twilight series. Her playing the beloved British princess was an interesting casting choice. However, one thing you might have missed lately is Stewart’s work in independent films, in particular 2016’s “Personal Shopper.” Stewart can act with the best of them, and she shows that in this movie. Her accent isn’t the worst British accent I’ve ever heard. I usually don’t notice things like this, but the costume design is outstanding in this movie, which is to be expected given how fashionable Princess Diana was. The Royal Family is an interesting one, and I’m curious about what they think about this movie. The ending subverts the drama that you see for the previous two hours by being a little light hearted and uplifting. I’ll never hear “All I Need is a Miracle” by Mike and The Mechanics the same way ever again.
‘Bel-Air’ (Peacock)
If you like “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” this may or may not be for you. Gone are the jokes, one-liners, laugh track and Will Smith’s acting. Instead, we get gritty drama, strong language and Will Smith producing. All of your favorite characters are back, but with different people and a twist. Will has some sort of anxiety due to the one little fight he got into in West Philly that sent him to Bel-Air, albeit on a plane instead of a cab. Carlton has a drug problem, Hilary is a social media influencer, and Uncle Phil is a very attractive man running for district attorney for Los Angeles. Yes, even Jazz and Will’s girlfriend Lisa are here. Geoffrey the butler is still fly as ever, but with a “don’t mess with me or the Banks family” attitude. It’s dark at times, but it’s well acted and well written. I like it way more than I thought I would. If I could compare it to anything, it’s “One Tree Hill” meets the hood.
Scotty’s Score: 95/100.
‘Pam and Tommy’ (Hulu)
I was around 4-5 years old when the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee issue happened. Chances are high that you’ve heard the story of Pam and Tommy’s tape of them on a boat doing things usually reserved for indoor climates. What you might not know is that the tape in question was stolen from them by a guy who did carpentry work on Tommy Lee’s house. It was sold to various adult video distributors without Pam and Tommy’s permission. It’s a sad and unfortunate story that “Pam and Tommy” tells in a dramatic, and sometimes comedic, way. Lily James is incredible as Pamela Anderson. It might take you a bit to get into Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, especially when you know him as the Winter Soldier in the MCU. As you’d expect, there’s heavy adult themes in this series. You’ve been warned. It’s not for everybody. Even I feel slightly dirty watching it. I feel for Pamela Anderson especially, who was not consulted on this project from what I’ve read.
Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
