Have you ever gone into a movie thinking it wasn’t going to be that good, and come out of it shocked at how wrong you were? That happened to me earlier this week.
This week’s Millard at the Movies column features reviews of “Father Stu,” “The Staircase” and “Firestarter.” Mild spoilers ahead.
‘Father Stu,’ (Just left State 1-2-3 Theatre)
I was able to catch “Father Stu” this week just before it left the State 1-2-3 Theatre. Going into it, I thought the movie wasn’t going to be that good. I saw Mark Wahlberg on crutches, and I was instantly concerned. I had no idea what the movie was about heading into it, but after some convincing by Fr. Ron Garry, I decided to give it a shot.
Some of my favorite movies are ones where actors have accents that go in and out during the movie. Wahlberg attempts what I can only guess is a Montana accent for a couple of scenes, and then he completely forgets it and goes back to his Boston ways. This was the first time in what feels like 20 years that Mel Gibson gave a convincing performance, especially considering how close to reality it got for him. I will say that it’s a little too religious and syrupy for my taste. As someone that isn’t all that religious, only going to church maybe a couple of times a year, I was put off by some of what I saw. However, it’s not as bad as what I thought it would be. I don’t think it’s going to win any awards, but if you’re into these religious types of movies, you could do worse, and watch something starring Kirk Cameron.
Scotty’s Score: 65/100.
‘The Staircase,’ (HBO Max)
As someone that doesn’t watch a lot of true crime documentaries for various reasons, I had only heard of the Netflix documentary of the same name. This is a television miniseries starring Colin Firth, Toni Collette and Patrick Schwarzenegger. I was not fully aware of what this story was about, but I saw a cast that I was intrigued by. The first episode is painfully slow at times. Schwarzenegger is a revelation. He gives a powerful and emotional performance that I’m sure papa Arnold is proud of. It has a dark and dreary tone, which can be troubling for some viewers. I’m intrigued by what is to follow, but I want the pace to pick up a little bit more.
Scotty’s Score: 75/100
‘Firestarter,’ (Peacock, State 1-2-3)
Before I watched the new “Firestarter,” I decided to watch the original “Firestarter” from 1984 as well, so this is kind of a review of both. I don’t think you can truthfully watch the new one without watching the first movie or reading the book. I liked the first “Firestarter” way more than the second “Firestarter.” Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the actress who plays Charlie, plays that role a little differently than Drew Barrymore did in 1984. This movie has a different feel and tone to it. There’s something charming about the original “Firestarter” that just isn’t there in this one. I love Zac Efron, and I think that he could’ve shined better in this if there was a better script. I don’t need a shot-for-shot remake of the original, but I need a movie to at least try to be good instead of different for the sake of being different. The real kicker in the new “Firestarter” that derailed it for me was a scene involving a cat that cat lovers might not enjoy. Also, it’s a massive waste of a perfectly good Kurtwood Smith, who you might know as Red Forman from “That 70’s Show.” If his character in that show saw how he was used in this, he’d stick a foot somewhere that it might not be wanted.
Scotty’s Score: 40/100.
