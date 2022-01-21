I’ve got to make an admission…I’ve never seen “The Mandalorian.”
I’ve seen the memes, the prequels, the originals, “Solo,” and the three most recent Star Wars movies, but I have not seen Baby Yoda looking all cute. I say all of this to say that I dipped my toe into watching “The Book of Boba Fett” this week. I wasn’t able to watch all four episodes, but I was able to watch the first one. The other two things I will review this week are “Peacemaker” and “Scream” (2022). As always, mild spoilers ahead.
‘Scream’ (2022) (State 1-2-3 Theatre)
I love the original “Scream” from the 1990s. There was something so meta and tongue-in-cheek about it. Everyone in the ‘90s seemed to love Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox, and for good reason. They played awesome characters. In “Scream” (2022), they’re all back together. This iteration of the franchise returns to its slasher and comedy roots. There’s jokes and callbacks to the original. I was legit kinda scared at times. “Scream” (2022) was well worth the wait. I loved just about everything about it, especially the odes to David Arquette and Courteney Cox’s real life marriage. It felt more real than any “Scream” movie has ever felt before. Please go see this in the theatre while it’s still here.
Scotty’s Score: 89/100.
‘Peacemaker’ (HBO Max)
“Peacemaker” is the continuation of 2021’s “Suicide Squad” sequel, but in a television series format. Everything you loved about John Cena’s Peacemaker character is back. He’s snarky, a little dumb and overconfident, and overall is a blast to watch. I love Cena’s take on the character because he basically plays who I know him to be from watching him for the past 20 years on WWE television. Likewise, everything you come to expect from a James Gunn project is here. There’s an excellent soundtrack, great comedy and action, and pretty great performances. Give peace a chance by watching “Peacemaker.”
Scotty’s Score: 94/100.
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ (Disney Plus)
Boba Fett has always been a polarizing character for me. There’s an air of mystery surrounding him in the movies. You get a little bit of his backstory in the prequels. The coolest thing about Boba Fett in my eyes is his costume. Once you remove that element and that mystery to reveal the character underneath, it’s a little jarring. “The Book of Boba Fett” makes me feel like I should watch “The Mandalorian.” I’m a little lost watching it, but I’m willing to give it a chance with the next few episodes. I just wish it would pick up a little more steam. Maybe leave Tatooine behind for some place more interesting. Also, Temuera Morrison looks all of 61 years old, which makes me worried about the character. The show seems very mid, as the kids say, early on.
Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
