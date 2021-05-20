This week’s Millard at the Movies column will review the movies Thunder Force, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. All three movies can be found on streaming platforms, which means you can watch them from the comfort of your own home. Those Who Wish Me Dead can be seen at the State 1-2-3 Theatre in town. Mild spoilers ahead.
Thunder Force (2021), Netflix
Thunder Force is a superhero movie starring Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale and Jason Bateman. It tells the story of two estranged friends (McCarthy and Spencer) who reunite to unexpectedly take on evil doers in Chicago. It’s your standard Melissa McCarthy movie. She does some physical comedy and makes some jokes. Not all of those jokes land, however. Jason Bateman, who I’m a little bit of a fan of, is kinda made to look more silly than he usually looks. All of the characters are kinda unlikable. As funny as McCarthy can be, she can miss just as much as she can hit. Octavia Spencer, who is an Academy Award winning actress, feels sort of miscasted. Scotty’s Score: 23/100.
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021), Amazon Prime
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is another in a long line of time loop movies. It has many references to Groundhog Day and Edge of Tomorrow. It stars Kyle Allen (the actor, not the quarterback) and one of my favorites, Kathryn Newton. Allen plays Mark, while Newton plays Margaret. The movie is a little predictable, but it has its heartwarming moments. The Map of Tiny Perfect Things is definitely a movie geared more towards a teenage audience, but it’s the type of movie you can probably watch with the whole family. Scotty’s Score: 76/100.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021), HBO MAX, State 1-2-3 Theatre
Those Who Wish Me Dead is an action thriller starring Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal (Shane from The Walking Dead). It’s stylishly directed by Taylor Sheridan, who has a history of incredibly directed movies, including Sicario, Hell or High Water and Wind River. If you’re a fan of the tv show Yellowstone, that’s him directing as well. It has the feel of Logan. It’s also got a 90s action thriller look to it. Nicholas Hoult, who you might remember from Mad Max: Fury Road, steals the show. It’s a pretty decent movie that doesn’t overstay its welcome. Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
