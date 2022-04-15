This week’s Millard at the Movies column features two movies and two television shows. One of these movies is rather old, but I’m reviewing it for a reason.
You might have heard that Bruce Willis has retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which is defined as a language disorder that leaves a person unable to communicate effectively. I thought about what Bruce Willis movie I could review to honor the man. Do I review an obvious one like “Die Hard,” “The Sixth Sense” or “12 Monkeys?”
I decided to go with a lesser known movie in “North,” but for a good reason which we’ll get into later. I found it as a part of a 6-movie DVD pack at Menards that also had “My Girl” and “Wild America” on it. I’ve also seen the same pack at Walmart. I would expect it to potentially be at a local video store or pawn shop as well, so look at those places if you can. I had never even heard of it prior to purchasing the movie. The other things I will be reviewing this week are “Turning Red,” “Moon Knight” and “Severance.” As always, minor spoilers are ahead.
'Turning Red' (Disney+)
I knew about the controversy surrounding this movie going into it. I knew that themes of puberty and growing up were a part of this, which is not something people expected from a Pixar movie. I still liked it immensely, probably more so than the award-winning “Encanto.”
The more adult themes are definitely there. It might spark some uncomfortable conversations with your children, but watching it as an adult will bring back some memories, especially if you’re around my age. I feel like every person goes through that awkward pre-teen and teenage phase where you idolize and crush on a famous person. Go to any Justin Bieber concert, and you’ll see a lot of screaming teenage girls. It happens all the time, and it’s not something to be ashamed of.
I think that is what this movie is trying to convey. As you get older, there are things that will start to make you feel more and more embarrassed. You can get through those things and be okay at the end. That’s what this movie is trying to say. Again, I found it to be quite enjoyable, and I don’t think I’m the only one.
Scotty’s Score: 93/100.
'Moon Knight' (Disney+)
This is a Marvel superhero television series that I didn’t know what to expect coming in. Moon Knight is a character that is kinda in the vein of the Guardians of the Galaxy in that he’s not the most well known character. He’s not Iron Man, Captain America or The Hulk. However, he is entertaining.
“Moon Knight” reminds me of what you would get if you mixed “Venom” with the Brendan Fraser “Mummy” movies. It takes place in Egypt. The character of Moon Knight is very complex. At times, he is mercenary Marc Spector. At other times, he is gift shop employee Steven Grant. At times, it can be a tad confusing which person is speaking. However, the acting is pretty good, especially from Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. So far, there are only three episodes released out of a scheduled six. There’s still a few holes to fill. However, this series is still a blast to watch.
Scotty’s Score: 83/100.
'Severance' (Apple TV+)
The season finale of this show happened this past weekend. I heard a lot of great things about it, so I decided to check it out. The first season has just nine episodes, all about 40-56 minutes in length. “Severance” stars Adam Scott of “Parks and Recreation” and “Step Brothers” fame in a different role than you’re expecting. It’s a sci-fi psychological thriller/drama that is directed by Ben Stiller. Yes, that’s right. Zoolander directs this.
It can be a tad slow starting out. The show constantly builds and builds tension and story. It can be a tad hard to follow at times too. However, it does talk about a very relatable theme of work/life balance. You can be work friends with someone, yet you’ll never see them outside of the office.
It has a season finale that will leave you staring at your television screen and going over theories in your head on what season two will have in store. It’s worth a watch if you can figure out how Apple TV+ works.
Scotty’s Score: 88/100.
'North' (Home Video)
“North” is a 1994 movie directed by Rob Reiner. Currently, it has a 14 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In one of the first scenes, Bruce Willis is dressed as an Easter bunny in the mall. It's sort of an Easter movie in that respect.
He appears in different roles throughout the movie as a cowboy and comedian. The cast of this movie is very stacked. The main character of North, who had that name almost 20 years before Kanye West’s daughter, is played by a very young Elijah Wood. Other stars in this movie include Jon Lovitz, Alan Arkin, Richard Belzer, Abe Vigoda, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander, Kathy Bates, Reba McEntire, Dan Akroyd, Kelly McGillis and Jon Ritter. The movie also features a nine-year old Scarlett Johannson in her film debut.
Does this movie deserve that tiny approval rating? No. I found it to be very fun considering the massive amount of talent in this movie. The plot is a little lacking and not believable for most of it, but it’s better than I thought it would be. It does get dark at times, which was surprising, but I enjoyed it.
Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.