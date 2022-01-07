The first week back for sports after the holiday break is always a difficult week for me. To compound those difficulties, I decided to get the coronavirus booster shot, which made me drag a little for more than 24 hours. I say all that to tell you I barely, just barely, was able to watch a couple of new movies, and a new television series, this week.
The television series I’ll be reviewing is “1883.” The movies are “Being the Ricardos” and “Matrix: Resurrections.” Mild spoilers ahead.
‘1883’ (Paramount Plus)
“1883” is a prequel to “Yellowstone.” There are Duttons in this, and they have a few similarities to the Duttons you know. There’s also Sam Elliott playing…well, Sam Elliott. There’s only three episodes on Paramount Plus at the moment, with each episode having their own defining and dramatic moments. A highlight of the show for me is the performance of Tim McGraw. Yes, I’m talking about the country singer. Him and his real-life wife Faith Hill, who is also a country singer, act in this. Hill’s acting leaves a little to be desired, but McGraw is very, very good in his role. Is this better than “Yellowstone?” It’s too early to tell. With the way this story is unfolding, I look forward to seeing where it goes.
Scotty’s Score: 80/100.
‘Being the Ricardos’ (Amazon Prime)
“Being the Ricardos” is a movie about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz told in a documentary style of sorts. It stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. “Being the Ricardos” takes you through a week of producing the “I Love Lucy” episode filmed shortly after Ball was said to be a Communist. I was shocked to learn about that time in Lucy’s life, because as someone who has a passing knowledge of “I Love Lucy,” I never knew about that. I remember they tried to hide that Lucy was pregnant, which they dive into a bit. The best part of this movie, without question, is J.K. Simmons as William Frawley, who played Lucy and Ricky’s landlord in the show. The movie is passable. It’s good if you’re looking to waste a couple of hours, and maybe learn a thing or two along the way. The casting of Kidman as Lucy was different. At times, I saw Nicole Kidman; at other times, I saw Lucille Ball. Javier Bardem was always Javier Bardem. I think the demographic for this movie is a little older than me, but that didn’t take away from my enjoyment.
Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ (HBO Max)
Full disclosure, I first watched “The Matrix” about four years ago. I liked it a lot. I thought “The Matrix: Reloaded” was passable, if only for the bridge scene. “The Matrix: Revolutions” was a mess and a half. “The Matrix: Resurrections” is much like the third one. It plays on nostalgia a lot, and it blatantly tells you so. The action scenes are the highlight. Some of the plot points, and the blatant shoehorning of Warner Brothers, left a lot to be desired. It reminded me of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” which is not a good thing. If you want to see nostalgia played right, watch “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” On top of that, with him still having his beard, Keanu Reeves just looked like John Wick to me throughout the movie. You can probably skip this.
Scotty’s Score: 55/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.