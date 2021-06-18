This week’s Millard at the Movies column will see reviews of Infinite, In the Heights and News of the World. All of these movies can either be streamed online, or they can be found at your local movie theater or home video store.
Infinite (Paramount+)
Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jason Mantzoukas. As good of a cast as this movie has, it gets bogged down by bad pacing and a contrived plot. Wahlberg has his usual charm, and Ejiofor makes a good villain, but both aren’t enough to carry the movie to a good rating. There are scenes in the movie that use the same bullet time effects that were popularized by The Matrix, a movie that’s over 20 years old. The movie deals with themes of faith and reincarnation, which can feel a little pretentious. This movie feels like it wants to make an important point, but it misses the mark in the attempt. Scotty’s Score: 20/100.
In the Heights (HBO Max, State 1-2-3 Theatre)
In the Heights is a follow up of sorts to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton musical. As an occasional fan of musicals, as well as a big fan of Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, I went into this movie with high hopes. There are periods of this movie where it drags a little bit. With a lot of the music being sung in Spanish due to many of the characters being Latino, it put my high school spanish knowledge to the test. I thought the movie was beautifully shot, and it included a lot of shots that reminded me of La La Land. While the movie is a little too long for my taste, the last 25 minutes are what you expect from Chu. It packs an emotional punch towards the end that will linger with you for a few moments after you finish the movie. Scotty’s Score: 78/100.
News of the World (Home Video)
If you ever wondered what Tom Hanks in a Western would look like, this movie is for you. News of the World tells the story of Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Hanks), a Texan that goes around the state reading the news for those that wish to hear it. The movie takes place a few years after the Civil War ended, and it delves into Texas’ lack of love for America at the time. Kidd comes across Johanna, a German girl who adopts the ways of the Kiowa tribe. Johanna is played to perfection by German-born actress Helena Zengel. The movie really reminds me of a modern True Grit. If you’re looking for a movie that your father will love to watch on Father’s Day, this is it. Scotty’s Score: 94/100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.