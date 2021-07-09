This week’s Millard at the Movies column will include Fear Street: 1994 and Bill and Ted Save the Music, as well as a tv show review of Invincible. All of these shows can be found on streaming platforms, with Bill and Ted also being found at your local movie store or Walmart.
Fear Street: 1994: Netflix
The Fear Street movie anthology series is based on the book series by R.L. Stine, who most famously wrote the Goosebumps series. The first of three parts was released this past week. Fear Street: 1994 has a handful of Scream references, especially in the first scene. There is a moment early on where the soundtrack took over, with a bevy of 90s songs prevalent in the mid-to-late 1990s. It was a bit much for me. You never want the soundtrack to be the star of a horror movie. The movie overall was fine. It had a small amount of jump scares, but was filled with a good amount of gore. It’s basically a gorier version of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and would be a good entry level movie for a person just getting into the genre. The ending preview of the next chapter has me excited to watch it. Scotty’s Score: 77/100.
Bill and Ted Face the Music: Hulu, Paramount Plus and Home Video
As a big Bill and Ted fan since I was little, I was a tad nervous about this movie. The second movie in the Bill and Ted trilogy, Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, left a little to be desired, and was just weird to watch. Bill and Ted 3 has a great cast and a pretty solid premise. They work around not having George Carlin, which I’m guessing was difficult to do. It’s good to see Alex Winter return for this movie, because I haven’t seen him in anything in quite a while. Keanu has the John Wick look, which is kinda funny to see in a Bill and Ted movie. The premise is good, the acting is okay, but it’s not the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. I would consider this a good “turn your brain off” movie that you can sit back and watch. Scotty’s Score: 70/100.
Invincible: Amazon Prime
Invincible is an animated series based on comic books by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. You might know Kirkman for his work with The Walking Dead. From the first episode, you can tell that there’s a Walking Dead influence. Some of the episodes have slow builds to them before hitting you over the head with a brutal battle at the end. The series doesn’t shy away from language or gratuitous animated violence, which makes it a good entry point if you’ve never seen any anime. The voice cast is incredible, with Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), JK Simmons (Spiderman), Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy), Gillian Jacobs (Community) being prominent amongst the greats. The best of the side characters for me is Rex Splode played by Jason Mantzoukas of The League fame. He basically plays an amped up version of himself, which you can tell if you’ve ever seen any of his work. Overall, I loved this first season, and am hoping Amazon renews it for more seasons going forward. Scotty’s Score: 96/100.
