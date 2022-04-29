This week was a pretty hectic week in the sports schedule, so I was only able to watch a few things on streaming services.
On top of that, I did not see a movie at the State 1-2-3 Theatre that I was interested in. I saw copious amounts of advertisements for “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “The Northman” during the NBA Playoffs. I am still very interested in those movies. I would implore the theatre to look into getting those into the rotation, if possible.
This week’s television shows and movies up for review are “They Call Me Magic,” “All the Old Knives” and “We Own This City.” Minor spoilers are ahead.
'They Call Me Magic,' (Apple TV+)
If you’ve seen “Winning Time,” which has been getting iffy as of late, this is essentially the real story told by the actual people that were involved in it. There are no fictitious or fabricated events, not many potentially negative portrayals and no lawsuits thus far against Apple TV+ like there is for HBO. I actually prefer this over “Winning Time” for that reason. You get uncensored and honest quotes from everyone interviewed, especially Michael Cooper, who really shined in the first episode.
“They Call Me Magic” focuses mostly on Magic Johnson. It tells his story from high school to now, including his courtship of his wife Cookie, his relationship with his kids, and much more. The final episode focused mostly on Magic’s business adventures, including his investments in Magic Theatres, Starbucks and the Los Angeles Dodgers. It also talks about his failures and his tumultuous relationship with Paul Westhead. If you’re a fan of Magic Johnson and the Lakers, this four-episode documentary is for you. If you’re like me, you’ll learn a lot more about Magic that you previously didn’t know.
Scotty’s Score: 94/100.
'All the Old Knives,' (Amazon Prime)
This is the lone movie I was able to watch this week. It stars Chris Pine, Thandiwe Newton and Laurence Fishburne. It’s a spy thriller in the vein of “Homeland.” If you’re like me, that alone will get you excited. However, this movie falls incredibly short of that comparison. It’s very disjointed. It feels like the same four or five scenes recycled over and over. It also feels weird to see Chris Pine cursing and having a nude scene, especially when you know him most from “Wonder Woman” and “Star Trek.” I found this movie to be very confusing. At times, I had no clue what was going on. This is one you can probably pass on.
Scotty’s Score: 38/100.
'We Own This City,' (HBO Max)
So far, there is only one episode in this six episode limited series. It tells the story of police in Baltimore, and how they navigate the perils of their job. This show has themes of police brutality and racism. It stars Jon Bernthal, who you might remember as Shane from “The Walking Dead.” “We Own This City” comes from the mind of David Simon, who was at the helm of another Baltimore-based HBO show in “The Wire.” It does have that “The Wire” feel, mixed with a little “Southland” and “Law and Order.” It can get uncomfortable, especially with the conversations and portrayals of police interactions involving African Americans. While it can feel very heavy handed at times, this feels like a show that has the potential to start and/or continue a conversation that is much needed.
Scotty’s Score: 65/100.
