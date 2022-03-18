The debate on who is the best version of a character is always a fun one to have.
Who is the best James Bond, the best Spider-Man, or the best Robin Hood? Maybe one day I’ll answer those questions, but today’s focus is on Batman.
How one grades who the best Batman actor is also depends on how good the Bruce Wayne part of that equation is. In my opinion, Kevin Conroy is the best Batman, but the best Bruce Wayne is probably Christian Bale. Ben Affleck was a good Bruce Wayne, but he wasn’t that good of a Batman. I think by now you can see how complex the Batman paradox is.
This week’s reviews are with “The Batman,” “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” and “The Tinder Swindler.” Minor spoilers are ahead.
‘The Batman’ (State 1-2-3)
As talked about earlier, you can be a good Batman, but not a good Bruce Wayne. That’s the case with “The Batman.” We see a lot of Robert Pattinson as The Caped Crusader, and he’s pretty good at it. When Batman is on the screen, it feels important. We don’t see nearly as much of Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, and that’s just a little unfortunate.
I do feel this movie is just a little too long. It’s very dark and gritty, with a visceral feel that borders on the horror genre. The supporting cast all did fantastic. What holds this version back is its length and the lack of Bruce Wayne. He’s there, but barely. We also don’t see the common Batman trope of Martha Wayne’s pearls hitting the ground after Bruce Wayne’s parents are killed. Heck, we don’t see them killed really at all.
“The Batman” does feature one of the coolest looking Batmobiles, so it has that going for it. The darker take on The Riddler character is a different one, especially when you think of the unsanctioned buffoonery of Jim Carrey in “Batman Forever” first when thinking about The Riddler. “The Batman” is the first movie I’ve seen that most closely resembles the more morose tone of the animated series, which I love. If you’ve ever played the Arkham video games, you’re likely going to enjoy this movie.
Lastly, whomever did the makeup effects for Colin Farrell as The Penguin deserves an award. I wouldn’t know that it’s him had I not looked up the cast.
Scotty’s Score: 87/100.
‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ (HBO Max)
The current Los Angeles Lakers team is pretty terrible, so what better way to make them look worse than by reminding you of what the Lakers used to be.
“Winning Time” is a television series about the Showtime Lakers teams of the 1980s, and how they came to be. Currently, there’s only been two episodes, which makes me yearn for more. As someone who has a little knowledge of the ‘80s Lakers, I am learning a surprising amount. There’s still more to learn.
It’s very well acted. John C. Reilly was the best choice for Jerry Buss, much to the chagrin of Will Ferrell. If you’ve ever seen “The Big Short,” you’re probably familiar with Adam McKay’s style of breaking the fourth wall for comedy reasons. So far, we’ve barely seen Kareem, and I don’t think I’ve seen Pat Riley or Paul Westhead make an appearance. Heck, Magic Johnson hasn’t officially been drafted yet. However, I still like the show. Since it’s on HBO, you know there’s going to be gratuitous sex and nudity, which can be a detriment. I don’t need to see Jerry West making whoopie. You can leave that on the cutting room floor. I also like that it’s called “Winning Time” as opposed to Showtime so as not to confuse it with a rival television network.
Scotty’s Score: 80/100.
‘The Tinder Swindler’ (Netflix)
I was recommended this documentary by a friend of mine. As someone who unfortunately is burdened by being single, I’ve had experience with dating apps, including Tinder. Tinder is terrible. You’ll get matched up with people based on whether you like someone’s picture or not. It can be a rough way to try and find true love, and the women in this documentary learned that the hard way.
“The Tinder Swindler” is about a guy who matches with various women on the app. They get to know each other, and then he swindles them out of millions of dollars. The women try to get their money back. Currently, the story is still ongoing. The Tinder Swindler did go to prison, but the women in the documentary are still dealing with the damage that he caused.
Really, no one looks good in this. Everybody looks kinda terrible. That’s not necessarily what I want from a documentary. I want good people to root for. However, when the documentary presents people that aren’t necessarily the smartest of people as the protagonists, it’s not good for any one. It exposes those people for their lack of critical thinking and poor judgment.
Scotty’s Score: 62/100.
