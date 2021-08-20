Sometimes all you have to do to have a fun night is sit down with an enlightening documentary or two.
This week’s Millard at the Movies segment deals with two documentaries (“Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage:, and “Untold: Malice at the Palace”) as well as “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”. As always, you can stream all three, but Spiral can be found on home video at your local Walmart or movie rental store. Some mild spoilers are ahead.
Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage (HBO Max)
I was eight when the 1999 version of Woodstock happened, so some of the details were a little fuzzy heading into this documentary. “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage” is produced by Bill Simmons, the former Sports Guy from Page 2 on ESPN.com. It’s filled with interviews from Simmons’ contemporaries, including Wesley Morris, as well as a lot of the people that performed or worked the event. Woodstock 99 is what would’ve happened if the Fyre Festival came to fruition. There was a lot of chaos, a lot of sexual assault, and a lot of good music. The documentary doesn’t just focus on Woodstock, but is more of a time capsule of the late 1990s. I enjoyed it, although there were some points that I was a bit confused about.
Scotty’s Score: 91/100.
Untold: Malice at the Palace (Netflix)
I can distinctly remember watching the Detroit Pistons playing the Indiana Pacers on ESPN on November 19, 2004. The Malice at the Palace was one of the defining moments of my early teen years. It changed the game. Never before had we seen anybody get suspended quite like all of the people involved. “Untold: Malice at the Palace” is told from the perspective of everyone that was involved. By the end of it, you’ll want to give Jermaine O’Neal a hug. It features footage that wasn’t previously released to the public, including footage showing the guy throwing the cup of beer on Ron Artest. This is an excellent documentary.
Scotty’s Score: 95/100
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (Amazon, Home Video)
I missed seeing “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” in the movie theatre, because I don’t remember if it even came to Pierre. Once I saw that it was available to watch on DVD, I had to watch it, as well as the rest of the Saw franchise. You don’t have to watch the other Saw movies to understand Spiral. It doesn’t feature John Kramer aka Tobin Bell, who had been involved in the previous eight movies. It does feature Chris Rock, who seemed like he was in a much different movie at the beginning. It’s not as brutal as past Saw movies, but with Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson as the stars, you can count on a fair amount of comedy to lighten the mood when it gets dark. This movie was way more enjoyable than I thought it would be.
Scotty’s Score: 80/100
