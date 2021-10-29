With football playoffs and volleyball matches this week, I found it impossible to find time to get to the State 1-2-3 Theatre.
With that said, much like last week’s Mike at the Movies column, I was able to watch one new movie this week. Since it’s Halloween on Sunday, I figured I should share a couple of horror movie classics that I love to go along with the new movie that I watched. This week’s reviews are for “Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” “Jason X,” and “Batman: The Long Halloween Parts 1 and 2.” As always, there are mild spoilers ahead.
“Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” — HBO Max, Peacock Premium, Home Video
“Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” is probably my favorite horror movie of all time. It’s the best sequel in the Nightmare series, and it marks the return of Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson. It’s campy as heck, has some of the most quotable lines in horror movie history, and an absolutely great soundtrack by Dokken. The characters in the “Dream Warriors” are probably the most fleshed out characters in the series. Laurence Fishburne, who you probably know more as Morpheus from “The Matrix,” has a great supporting role in a movie you would not expect Laurence Fishburne to be in. Freddy Krueger is both scary and hilarious, as this marks the series’ turn into a more horror comedy genre. I’d like to officially welcome this movie to primetime. Scotty’s score: 96/100.
“Jason X” — Peacock Premium, Home Video
“Jason X” is one of the more ridiculed horror movies that there is. What are they doing putting Jason in space? Well, the truth of the matter is the studio wanted to buy more time before the team-up of Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees came through. Like the previous movie I reviewed above, Jason X is campy. It has characters who may get on your nerves because of their weird names, including Kay-Em 14, a robot that is apparently really good with guns. It’s not Kane Hodder’s best performance as the titular Jason, but it was his last. There are kills in this movie that have stuck with me for two decades, including one involving liquid nitrogen that gained fame on Mythbusters. “Jason X” is in the “So Bad, It’s Good” territory, and I love it. Scotty’s Score: 80/100.
“Batman: The Long Halloween, Parts 1 and 2” — HBO Max, Home Video
“Batman: The Long Halloween” is a two-part movie that is a part of the DC Animated series of movies. One thing I’ve found with DC animated movies is that they’re often times better than their live-action counterparts. This installment fits that mold. The action is great, the story is compelling, and there’s so many characters that you’ll know from Batman lore that you might be overwhelmed. The voice of Batman is Jensen Ackles, better known as Dean Winchester in “Supernatural.” Harvey Dent is played by the great Josh Duhamel. If you like your Batman movies to include The Joker, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy and Two-Face, you’re in luck, because they’re all here. Expect more of a noir type movie. “Batman: The Long Halloween” is rated R, and it has some language and violence that may not be suitable for children. Scotty’s Score: 90/100.
