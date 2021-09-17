There were a lot of interesting movies and documentaries that have come out recently, so deciding to limit this column to just three reviews was a challenge.
I struggled to choose what I wanted to watch. Typically on weeks that I’m not reviewing movies, I’m watching older movies that I’ve either never watched or haven’t watched in years. I’d like to say a special shoutout to “Victory”, which is a 1981 soccer movie starring Michael Caine, Pele and Sylvester Stallone. Yes, you read that right.
This week’s reviews are with “Reminiscence”, “Malignant”, and “Untold: Crime and Penalties.” As always, there are minor spoilers ahead.
Reminiscence (HBO Max)
By the time you read this, “Reminiscence” may be off of HBO Max, as it leaves the streaming service on Sept. 19. “Reminiscence” stars Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandie Newton. It reminds me of a cross between “Flatliners” and “Passengers.” It is a sci-fi type of movie where Hugh Jackman’s character is a private investigator of the mind. He helps his clients access memories that they once thought were lost. The plot is a little convoluted and hard to follow. Like it did for me, it will probably remind you of other movies, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The actors do a fantastic job, even though the script isn’t all that great.
Scotty’s Score: 52/100.
Malignant (HBO Max, State 1-2-3)
I went into “Malignant” expecting to be scared out of my pants. James Wan is a notoriously good horror director, producer and screenwriter. Some of his credits include the Insidious trilogy, The Conjuring franchise, and the Saw franchise. “Malignant” is more creepy than scary. As a matter of fact, I never found myself scared once. I thought it was more unnerving than anything. The twist at the end, which I will not reveal here so that you can see it for yourself, is very stupid. I almost started laughing at a scene with about a half hour left in a jail cell. There are some action elements to it, which you can tell Wan brings from his time directing “Furious 7.” “Malignant” is more of a creature feature than it is a horror movie. While the twist was stupid and silly, I found the movie to be more enjoyable than most of Wan’s non-Saw horror endeavors.
Scotty’s Score: 73/100.
Untold: Crime and Penalties (Netflix)
I was told to watch this by my good buddy Chris Hull, and I’m glad he suggested it. “Untold: Crime and Penalties” tells the story of the Danbury Trashers, which was a hockey team in the UHL in the mid-2000s run by 17-year old AJ Galante, son of Jimmy Galante. The elder Galante had ties to the Genovese crime family, and is one of the inspirations for the character of Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos.” It’s a very entertaining documentary, because the Trashers were basically a reimagining of the Broad Street Bullies of the 1970s. They had so many characters on the team, including an equipment manager who is the only equipment manager in UHL history to be suspended. The Trashers led the UHL in penalty minutes, and they drew big crowds to the Connecticut town. If you’ve ever seen Slap Shot, you’ll love this documentary.
Scotty’s Score: 95/100.
