As I stated in one of my Scott’s Thoughts columns, this time of year is one of my favorite times of the year. Aside from the sports on television all day, it’s Awards Season.
Around this time of year, I can be found watching a few of the Oscar nominated movies. I need to see for myself if they’re any good. More often than not, I like what I see. This year is no exception, as 2021 was filled to the brim with some absolutely great movies, most of which you can probably watch at home either on streaming or on physical home media. As was alluded to in last week’s Jorge at the Movies column, I’ll be reviewing three Academy Award winners in “Drive My Car” (Best International Feature Film), “CODA” (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay) and “Encanto” (Best Animated Film). Minor spoilers ahead.
‘Drive My Car’ (HBO Max)
I’ll be honest when I say that I’m not a big subtitles guy. If I have to watch a foreign movie or television show, I like to watch the English dubbed version, because reading subtitles on screen can give me a headache, especially if the movie is three hours long like “Drive My Car” is. There wasn’t a good English dub for this movie on HBO Max. However, “Drive My Car” is pretty good. It doesn’t get to opening credits until about 41 minutes in. It’s the first Japanese film nominated for Best Picture. “Drive My Car” has that element that “Green Book” and “Driving Miss Daisy” have where the main character is driven around constantly. This movie has a great emotional weight to it. It’s also a little depressing, as it deals with themes of death and loss. While Japanese is the main language spoken in this movie, there is also a bit of English, Mandarin, Korean and sign language in this. However, it’s shot beautifully. The Japanese area that it shows is kinda a character itself. If you can get past the run-time and the subtitles, this is a movie worth checking out.
Scotty’s Score: 89/100.
‘CODA’ (Apple TV+)
Like the previous movie, “CODA” also includes subtitles. Instead of having subtitles for Japanese and other Asian languages, CODA features subtitles for sign language, as a big theme of this movie deals with deaf people, and how they make things work in a world they can’t hear. This movie can at times be laugh-out-loud funny. There’s so many great performances, especially the performance by Troy Kotsur, who became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award. The first deaf actor to win an Academy Award, Marlee Matlin, is the mom, while Kotsur is the dad. Everyone gives great performances, in particular Emelia Jones, who plays the main character Ruby, and Eugenio Derbez as the high school choir teacher. While this movie has great humor in it, it can be emotionally wrecking at the same time. I found myself in tears and cheering at the end. Is this movie worthy of being Best Picture? 1000 percent. It’s the first movie to make me cry since “A Star is Born” a few years back. If you can somehow find a way to get Apple TV+, do it. Watch this movie. You will not regret it.
Scotty’s Score: 99/100.
‘Encanto’ (Disney+)
“Encanto” is a Disney movie that tells the story of the Madrigal family, who lives in a magical village in Columbia. Maribel, the main character, is the lone family member that doesn’t have a gift. The rest of her family can do magical things like have super strength, heal people with food, and more. “Encanto” has an excellent soundtrack, with original songs being composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” and “Moana” fame. Miranda’s influence can be felt through this movie. “Encanto” has your standard Disney animation, which is always very good. It’s got a little emotional depth, and some great characters. It’s possible that “Encanto” could be the best Disney movie in a couple years, but I won’t say that. Instead, I’ll stay right here with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” stuck in my head.
Scotty’s Score: 86/100.
