With this being the last weekend before Christmas, I figured I’d share with you a few of my favorite Christmas songs.
Typically, I’m not a big Christmas music fan. It can get quite annoying when I’m headed to a basketball game, and I hear “Jingle Bells.” However, not all Christmas music is intolerable. There are some Christmas songs that I like that aren’t your traditional classics that I enjoy greatly. In no particular order of favoritism, and with no scores to accompany the reviews, here are a few of my favorites.
‘Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)’ and ‘Underneath the Tree’ (Kelly Clarkson)
‘Santa, Can You Hear Me?’ (Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande)
Michael Buble has gotten a lot of the credit for his Christmas music in recent years, but Kelly Clarkson is the queen of modern Christmas music. These three songs are modern Christmas hits. They’re fun, snappy, and they get me going. “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled” is kinda tongue in cheek with its references to cancel culture. “Underneath the Tree” showcases Clarkson’s powerhouse vocals unlike any song since “Since You Been Gone.” “Santa, Can You Hear Me?” unites two of the best vocalists in music today together for a fun tune. These three songs are well worth adding to your Christmas songs playlist.
‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ (Mariah Carey)
My friends at The Fieldhouse would be furious if I didn’t include this. It’s the Michael Jordan of modern Christmas hits. There are memes made about it every year. Like the previous entries, “All I Want for Christmas” is fun and snappy. It gets your head bopping and your shoulders shimmying. Unless you just lost a dramatic game of trivia, this song will definitely put you in a good mood.
‘Mistletoe’ (Justin Bieber)
This is probably my favorite Christmas song. It’s got a chill acoustic vibe. At the time, Bieber was maybe 17 years old when this song came out. His voice sounded more mature and smooth than it did when he sang “Baby.” It’s a little more adult than his past work, and it marked the start toward the Bieber we know today.
‘Feliz Navidad’ (Jose Feliciano)
This song is responsible for teaching everyone the bare minimum of Spanish that they probably know. Whenever I hear this song, I think of Taco John’s, and the nacho navidad commercials of my youth. The guitars in this song make “Feliz Navidad” what it is. It’s got a distinctive feeling of happiness and warmth. If you don’t like “Feliz Navidad,” there’s something wrong with you.
‘Happy Xmas (War is Over)’ (John Lennon, Yoko Ono)
This is the final song that I’ll talk about here, even though I could probably go on for much longer. “Happy XMas (War is Over)” isn’t your typical Christmas song, as it’s also a protest song for the Vietnam War. This song was released right after “Imagine.” It’s arguably Lennon’s best song that he didn’t record with The Beatles. It’s much better than Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” which is quite annoying to me. I like how uplifting the chorus sounds, and how introspective the lyrics are. It’s also likely the only time Yoko Ono didn’t sound terrible on a record.
