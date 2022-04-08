The Grammy Awards were this past weekend. I decided to review three Grammy Award winning albums to see if they were truly good enough to be given their awards.
I know that these albums aren’t exactly new. I listened to the new Red Hot Chili Peppers album “Unlimited Love” last week. It was good, yet weird. I popped for the reference to South Dakota, the Black Hills and Crazy Horse in “Whatchu Thinkin.” I might include it in my next reviews in two weeks, but for now we’re on to award winners. All of these albums are from 2021, but they might be albums you missed out on.
This week’s reviews are with “We Are” by Jon Batiste, “Love for Sale” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, and “Sour” by Olivia Rodrigo. As always, feel free to listen to these albums so that you can form your own opinions.
‘We Are,’ Jon Batiste (Album of the Year)
I didn’t think I knew Jon Batiste before I heard this album. I listened to it, and realized I knew who he was, but for all the wrong reasons. As an avid college basketball fan, I just got done watching the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament this past week. Since the Final Four was in New Orleans, CBS enlisted Jon Batiste’s song “Freedom” for their commercials. You might’ve heard that song, and seen that commercial about 5 million times like I did. While “Freedom” is not necessarily a bad song, hearing it as much as I did during March Madness was maddening. It detracts from my enjoyment of this album.
However, there’s still some things to enjoy in this album. There’s a little jazzy feel to some of the songs. You hear trumpets, keyboards and trombones. PJ Morton from Maroon 5 and Trombone Shorty are both featured on this album. It’s a decent album that changes up genres on a consistent basis. It’ll go from pop to R&B to hip-hop without warning. It deals with themes of racism, as it was written around the time of race riots after the death of George Floyd. Is it worth the honor of Album of the Year? I don’t think so. I still have nightmares about “Freedom.”
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “CRY,” “I NEED YOU” and “BOY HOOD”
Scotty’s Score: 73/100.
‘Love for Sale,’ Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album)
“Love for Sale” is the second collaborative album between Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. It’s the 61st and final album for Bennett, and seventh for Gaga. The songs have that jazzy big-band feel that Bennett has always been known for. At 95 years-old, Bennett is the second oldest nominee in Grammy history. Lady Gaga is 36-years old, which means there’s a 59-year age difference between the two performers. While it may be weird hearing a man in his 90s singing about making love, which is a theme of this album, it’s got a quirky fun feel to it. It feels like a grandpa and granddaughter singing together. If this is Tony Bennett’s last album, he went out with a bang. The more I listen to it, the more I like it.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “It’s De-Lovely,” “Love for Sale” and “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”
Scotty’s Score: 85/100.
‘Sour,’ Olivia Rodrigo (Best Pop Vocal Album)
In my year-end countdown, I listed “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo amongst my favorite songs, and “Sour” amongst my favorite albums. I realized that I never actually reviewed it last year, as it was released a few months prior to me starting these reviews. Olivia Rodrigo reminds me of a newer version of Taylor Swift or Miley Cyrus. She writes her own songs, and she comes from a Disney background. Her songs have a theme of teenage angst, which given that she was about 17-years old at the time of recording, makes sense. While those songs may be about what it’s like being in a teenage relationship, they’re weirdly relatable to people that are older. Olivia Rodrigo earned Best New Artist for a reason. This album is incredible from start to finish. There isn’t a bad song. I think Rodrigo is here to stay. I look forward to seeing and hearing what she does next.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “brutal,” “traitor,” “good 4 u” and “1 step forward, 3 steps back”
Scotty’s Score: 95/100.
