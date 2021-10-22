In this week’s Millard with the Music Reviews column, I figured I’d do something a little different than what you’re used to seeing.
Instead of reviewing new albums, I will give you a list of Halloween or horror themed songs that I enjoy so that you can have something to play at your Halloween party. These songs will not have scores next to them as they would normally. Some of them may not even fit perfectly into the horror song genre, but they are songs that I think of when I think of horror themed songs. Some may have even been featured in a horror movie.
‘Feed My Frankenstein’ (Alice Cooper, 1991)
This was the first song that immediately came to my mind when I thought about horror themed songs. “Feed My Frankenstein” is probably most known for being featured in the classic movie “Wayne’s World.” Is “Feed My Frankenstein” actually about feeding an undead monster that Alice Cooper made with his trusted assistant, Igor? Nope. It’s actually very suggestive, and is filled with a little bit of innuendo. Might I add that it features Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx on bass? However, when you think Frankenstein, you think about horror icon Boris Karloff, and that’s enough for me to include it in this list.
‘Jason’s Mom’ (Ice Nine Kills, 2020)
I’m a sucker for a good parody song, and rock band Ice Nine Kills is very good at making them related to horror movies. “Jason’s Mom” tells the story of the 1980 slasher classic “Friday the 13th.” It glorifies Pamela Vorhees in a way similar to “Stacy’s Mom” by Fountains of Wayne. I discovered this song during quarantine, and it’s been a constant on my playlist since. It’s very comical, and is sure to put a smile on your face if you’re familiar with the “Friday the 13th” franchise.
‘Thriller’ (Michael Jackson, 1982)
“Thriller” is the quintessential horror themed song. While others might prefer “Monster Mash,” “Thriller” exceeds it for multiple reasons. For one, it has a very popular dance that goes with the song that is very easy to learn. Secondly, the music video for “Thriller” has to be included on every list of greatest music videos ever. Lastly, the song includes a cameo by horror icon Vincent Price. You can’t get much better than that.
‘Werewolves of London’ (Warren Zevon, 1978)
Like “Feed My Frankenstein,” I’m fairly certain “Werewolves of London” isn’t entirely about werewolves. However, it makes references to Lon Chaney Jr., who played the Wolf Man in the “Wolf Man” movies. On top of that, the chorus is one of the catchiest choruses of all-time. You’ll recognize the melody, as it controversially sounds very similar to “Sweet Home Alabama,” and it was sampled in Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long.” The song famously started out as a joke between Zevon and Phil Everly of the Everly Brothers. It was an unexpected hit for Zevon, who viewed it as a novelty song.
‘Dream Warriors’ (Dokken, 1987)
Ah yes, “Dream Warriors.” “Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” is one of my favorite horror movies ever, and this song, along with “Into the Fire” is the song most synonymous with the movie. No list of horror related songs is complete without it. The music video features clips from the movie, with cameos by stars Patricia Arquette and Robert Englund. That’s right, Freddy Kreuger is in a music video. The song itself is fantastic. If it wasn’t for the “Halloween Theme” by John Carpenter, this would be the song I would say is the best song from a horror movie.
