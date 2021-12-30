This week’s Millard with the Music Reviews is going to be very different. I will give you my 10 favorite songs of 2021, as well as give you a few albums to potentially look out for in 2022. A lot of these songs that I have listed for 2021 I have reviewed, but some of these songs came out before the Millard with the Music Reviews began.
Anyways, here’s my Top 10 Favorite Songs of 2021.
“Alone Again,” Asking Alexandria
“And So It Went,” The Pretty Reckless featuring Tom Morello
“good 4 u,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
“drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Heavy is the Crown,” Daughtry
“Animals,” Architects
“Without You,” Kid Laroi featuring Miley Cyrus
“Waiting on a War,” The Foo Fighters
“Cold Beer Calling My Name,” Jameson Rodgers featuring Luke Combs
I personally am looking forward to 2022 being a little bit better musically. 2021 was a decent year, but when looking at the pop charts, I realized I hadn’t listened to most of it. It was a pretty good year for rock music, and hip hop had some very big albums. However, nothing really stood out to me. When I looked back on a lot of my favorite songs of 2021, I realized a lot of them were released in 2020. The songs I listed above are the songs that stand out the most to me. They’re the definition of songs that if I reach my destination before the song is over on the radio, I’m going to be staying in my car a little longer.
The albums I’m looking forward to in 2022, at least from the research I’ve done, include “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige (Feb. 11), “Toy:Box” by David Bowie (Jan. 7), “Strictly a One-Eye Jack” by John Mellancamp (Jan. 21), “The Tipping Point” by Tears for Fears (Feb. 25), “Brightside” by The Lumineers (Jan. 14) and whatever Avril Lavigne’s new album will be named when it’s released.
I’m a big fan of all of these artists. For some of them, it’s their first album in many, many years. I’m looking forward to hearing whatever’s new that these legends provide. Here’s hoping 2022 is a musical year to remember, because 2021 was kinda forgettable.
