I’m kinda thankful that Halloween is over. Now I get to get back to listening to regular music albums — sort of.
Since we’ve been away from regular music reviews for almost a month, this week’s music album reviews are for “What A Song Can Do” by Lady A, “=” by Ed Sheeran, “Live ‘95” by Mega Ran,” and finally… ”Kidz Bop 2022” by the Kidz Bop Kids. Yes, you read that right. I listened to an entire Kidz Bop album. I’ll explain more later. Now, let’s get to the reviews.
‘What A Song Can Do,’ Lady A, Oct. 22
Lady A, or Lady Antebellum as they were known before cancel culture got ahold of them, is a country group that holds a special place in my heart. When I was in high school, I went to a Taylor Swift concert at the Civic Center in Rapid City. I took a date to the concert. I saw a bunch of fans going up to these three people sitting about five rows in front of us, and giving them hugs. I wanted to see who those people were, but my date told me to stay with her. Forever a “simp” as the kids say these days, I obliged by my date’s advice. Turns out those three people sitting in front of us was Lady A.
I mention all of that to say that Lady A is back with a new album. You’ve likely already heard “Like A Lady” on country radio, but there’s so much more in this album than that one song. Lady A has a way of blending the voices of Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott in a very emotional way. They’re still as good as they were a decade ago. Is this their best album? Probably not. That honor would go to 2008’s “Lady Antebellum” or 2010’s “Need You Now.” It’s still a solid entry into their catalog.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Talk of This Town,” “Fire” and “Chance of Rain”
Scotty’s Score: 83/100.
‘=’ Ed Sheeran, Oct. 29
Ed Sheeran is kinda polarizing for me. Like many artists, I loved his early work, and his songwriting ability is pretty good. Radio stations love him, sometimes to a fault, because he is consistently overplayed. His song titled “=” is the latest in Ed Sheeran’s albums that are represented by math signs. There are some songs on this that are vintage Ed Sheeran, but there are also songs that sound like he’s experimenting a little too much. People consider this album to be formulaic lyrically. I’d agree, but that’s not always a bad thing. I look forward to being annoyed by how much the radio station here plays some of these songs. “First Times” in particular will definitely be somebody’s wedding song.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Shivers,” “First Times” and “Visiting Hours.”
Scotty’s Score: 66/100.
‘Live ‘95,’ Mega Ran, Oct. 22
Mega Ran has one of the most interesting stories in music today. He was a schoolteacher in Phoenix that grew up in Philadelphia. He wanted to pursue a career in rap music, and “Live ‘95” is his 11th album. The title refers to the video game “NBA Live 1995.” That game was one of the biggest breakthroughs in sports video game history.
Mega Ran is what is considered a nerdcore rapper. He raps a lot about video games, basketball and pro wrestling. He’s a clean rapper too, as you’ll not hear very many curse words, if any at all. His style on “Live ‘95” reminds me of growing up in the 1990s. It’s so smooth and laid back. I feel like Mega Ran is finally getting the recognition he deserves. “Live ‘95” is officially in my rotation. Anyone that includes references to Scott Steiner and Charles Barkley in the same album gets love in my book.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Comeback Player of the Year,” “Faces of Fear” and “Box and One.”
Scotty’s Score: 91/100.
‘Kidz Bop 2022,’ Kidz Bop Kids, Oct. 22
My love of Kidz Bop goes back to my college days. I remember sitting in a dorm room at Pierson Hall at SDSU with my friend Wyatt Perry. He was looking up songs on YouTube when he noticed a Kidz Bop version of “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore. It was then that I realized Kidz Bop would change up lyrics to keep a song more family friendly, so much so that it was kinda funny.
“Kidz Bop 2022” made me laugh just like the Kidz Bops of the past. I didn’t envision them ever doing a cover of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Mood” by 24kgoldn, or “Wellerman(Sea Shanty)” by Nathan Evans. Yes, there’s a Kidz Bop sea shanty now. When they sang “Without You” by The Kid Laroi, I started wondering about who hurt these poor 12 year olds. What Kidz Bop does for me is they make me want to listen to the original songs more. The covers aren’t bad, but they do wear on you, especially when you listen to 48 songs. Your kid will probably rather listen to the originals.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Good 4 U,” “Astronaut in the Ocean” and “Midnight Sky.”
Scotty’s Score: 50/100.
