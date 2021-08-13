Before I start this, I’d like to thank you all for the nice comments I’ve received on the first Millard with the Music Reviews column a couple of weeks ago. As you can tell, music is something I’m greatly passionate about, and broadening my horizons is something I want to do. That being said, this week’s reviews are with 333 by Tinashe, Famous Friends by Chris Young, and Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish. All of these albums can be streamed on Spotify, or purchased on Apple Music or at your local music store.
Tinashe: 333 — August 6
Tinashe is an R&B singer that I’ve had my eye on since she released 2 On with Schoolboy Q in 2014. 333 is an album that Tinashe released on her own record label, Tinashe Music. I was told to listen to this album by my friend Aneil Komal in New York, and I’m glad I took his advice. Tinashe feels like she’s come into her own. Her voice is incredibly seductive, with her falsetto reminding me of Mariah Carey. 333 has so many songs that I like that it was hard for me to pick out a couple of standouts. It’s a really good album. Tinashe bet on herself, and it paid off.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Undo (Back to my Heart”, “I Can See the Future”, and “The Chase”.
Scotty’s Score: 90/100.
Chris Young: Famous Friends — August 6
Chris Young is actually one of the few musicians that I’ve actually seen perform in person at Deadwood Mountain Grand in 2012. He’s been one of the consistently good country musicians in a genre that needs that consistency. Famous Friends is a solid album, but it does have a few songs that I’m not particularly a fan of. You can tell people what genre of music you like or what you play, but you don’t have to do that on 2-3 songs in one album. That said, Chris Young is still one of the best musicians in country music when it comes to ballads. People have already heard “Raised on Country” and “Famous Friends” on the radio, but there’s better songs on the album.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Town Ain’t Big Enough”, “Break Like You Do”, “At the End of a Bar”
Scotty’s Score: 85/100.
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever — July 30
Billie Eilish is a polarizing figure in music. A lot of people love her, and she won a ton of awards for her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. However, there’s a lot of people that aren’t that big of fans of Eilish. I fall in between the two. I like some of her music, but I’m not a big fan of her whispering sound. Her voice is intriguing, but she sings at such a low tone that you’ve got to really be listening to understand what she’s saying. Her brother Finneas continues to be my favorite part of what Billie Eilish does, as he’s the one that produces the music. Happier Than Ever is okay, but I still don’t understand the hype surrounding Billie Eilish. It just doesn’t hit with me as much as it does other people.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Lost Cause”, “Therefore I Am”, and “Happier Than Ever”
Scotty’s Score: 68/100.
