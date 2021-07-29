While I am known for being a sports guy, and occasional movie guy, I’m a huge fan of music.
I played the baritone in the Lyman Elementary School Band when I was a kid, and was involved in musicals. Please don’t ask for clips of the latter, as I don’t know how to take footage from a VHS and put it in a digital format.
These reviews will deal with new releases, meaning the albums have to have been released within the last two weeks. Reviews will include my favorite songs on the album, plus a brief description of the artist. These reviews, which will be bi-weekly, are designed to educate the readers on some music that they may not hear on regular or satellite radio. I was inspired to do this after hearing that Kanye West was supposed to release a new album last week, but he's apparently still working on it somewhere in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This week’s reviews will be with Leon Bridges’ Gold-Diggers Sound, Anne-Marie’s Therapy and John Mayer’s Sob Rock.
John Mayer: Sob Rock - July 16
If you’re not aware of who John Mayer is, I don’t know what to tell you. Mayer’s been one of the biggest names in pop and rock music for nearly 20 years, with my favorite album of his being Continuum in 2006. Sob Rock is a different kind of John Mayer than what I’m used to. He’s a little more acoustic and laid back, but he still reminds you that he can be one of the best guitar players of all time when he wants to be. Mayer is still one of the best lyricists out there right now. This album is solid from top to bottom. There are guest vocals by country-pop singer Maren Morris on the opening track “Last Train Home.”
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Shouldn’t Matter but It Does” and “I Guess I Just Feel Like”
Scotty’s Score: 93/100
Leon Bridges: Gold-Diggers Sound - July 23
Before listening to this album, I had never heard of Leon Bridges. Upon doing some research, I found out that he’s from Texas. He’s worked with the likes of Macklemore and Kasey Musgraves. Bridges is a soul singer, but this album has a little 1990s R&B feel. It reminds me a little bit of a mix of Keith Sweat, Sade and Bryson Tiller. Gold-Diggers Sound is a good album to just put on for a little chill vibe, which is what I think Bridges was going for.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Born Again”, “Motorbike” and “Details”
Scotty’s Score: 88/100
Anne-Marie: Therapy - July 23
Anne-Marie is someone I first came to know when I discovered the song “2002”, which she performed and co-wrote with Ed Sheeran, Julia Michaels and Benny Blanco. For those unfamiliar with Anne-Marie, she is an British pop singer who is also a coach on the UK version of The Voice. Therapy is an okay album, but it’s very disjointed. There’s a part in the album where you’ll hear a love song, then have it immediately followed by a break-up song that doesn’t flow with the previous track. The album relies a little bit on guest appearances, including guest verses by YouTuber KSI, British girl group Little Mix, and Niall Horan of One Direction fame. It’s an okay album, but I had higher expectations than I should’ve.
Scotty’s Favorite Songs: “Kiss My (Uh Oh)” and “Our Song”
Scotty’s Score: 61/100
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.